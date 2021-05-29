After Life Producer Out Over Misconduct Allegations; Gervais Responds

Earlier this week, it was reported that Netflix and BAFTA had received an anonymous email listing allegations of sexual misconduct against a British television producer resulting in his removal. It's now been confirmed that the individual in question is producer and director Charlie Hanson (Birds Of A Feather, Extras), who was removed from his Ricky Gervais-starring Netflix series After Life. In addition, BAFTA has suspended Hanson's membership and United Agents has suspended its representation of him as his agent. The Times of London posted an excerpt from the email: "Charlie Hanson is a predator who uses his reputation, connections and standing in order to groom far younger, impressionable and sometimes vulnerable women into trusting him." The Times reporting has Hanson the subject of complaints from 11 women, who have offered detailed accusations ranging from between 2008 and 2015- though Hanson denies any wrongdoing.

"On Monday, we received an anonymous email containing historical allegations about a producer on one of our titles. Whilst the allegations are unrelated to his time on the show, we immediately removed him from the production and referred the matter to the police," said Netflix in a statement via a spokeswoman. BAFTA als issued the following statement following their decision, "We have been presented with a number of very serious detailed allegations about an individual and while we are not their employer we immediately took the decision to suspend their membership. BAFTA is an arts charity and does not have the power to investigate historic claims of abuse therefore we have referred the matter to the police. The behaviour that these accounts allege is abhorrent, in complete opposition to BAFTA values and has no place in our industry."

Gervais has also weighed in on the matter, saying, "I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson. The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly."

Hanson offered a response to the allegations via his attorney, who had this to say to Deadline Hollywood:

"I have been made aware of allegations made against me concerning improper conduct towards women dating back many years. Based on the summaries that have been provided to me, I understand that many of these accusations are made anonymously and are demonstrably false. I have not had one complaint in decades of work in the media industry. I categorically reject any wrongdoing on my part, and strongly refute the allegations that have been levelled at me. I have worked with and supported hundreds of men and women during my working life and will do what is necessary to protect and/or restore my reputation. I will also cooperate with any formal inquiries. The matter is now in the hands of my solicitors."

