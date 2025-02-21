Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, hawkeye

Agatha All Along, Hawkeye Have Season 2 Potential: Brad Winderbaum

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum discussed Agatha All Along and Hawkeye and each series' respective second-season chances.

As we inch closer to the premiere of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, we've heard a lot from Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation, about how Marvel Studios is changing its philosophy in terms of series development. Moving forward, Marvel is looking to have a number of projects in development (though that won't guarantee that all of them will see the light of day), with a focus on projects that have multi-season potential. Earlier this week, the word hit that development on Nova, Terror, Inc., and Strange Academy series was paused as Marvel Studios continues its shift to a "bigger picture" approach. So where does that leave series such as Agatha All Along and Hawkeye?

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly while promoting "Born Again," Winderbaum offered some thoughts on whether Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza's Agatha All Along and/or Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeye are considered multi-season series and where things stand regarding a second season for each. "I think it's 'linear series potential,'" Winderbaum shared about Agatha All Along, the second series in the "WandaVision" trilogy (with a Paul Bettany-starring Vision series set to complete the mini-saga). "A show like 'Agatha,' to me, is concept-based. Yes, a second season, for sure, is something that we would want to do, but let's not rush it. Let's get the right idea and then make it."

As for the Renner and Steinfeld-starrer, Winderbaum also views Hawkeye as having multi-season potential – but, once again, it comes down to having a concept that works and timing. "'Hawkeye' is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it's Christmas because it's Clint and Kate. You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we're looking for opportunities to do that. But as we develop things for the future, I think they're going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually."

