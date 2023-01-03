Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Debra Jo Rupp Reportedly Joins Series Cast

We're going to be seeing a ton more of Debra Jo Rupp on our screens in the future. First, she's rejoining Kurtwood Smith for Netflix's "That '70s Show" sequel spinoff, That '90s Show. And now, thanks to Deadline Hollywood, it appears Rupp will be joining the cast of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Hahn and Rupp are set to be joined by Emma Caulfield Ford (Dottie from WandaVision), Aubrey Plaza (reportedly in a villain role), Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone (American Horror Story: NYC), and (possibly) Eric Andre. And in typical Marvel Studios and Disney+ fashion, no one is willing to go on record confirming what Rupp's role will be, but one can safely assume that she will be reprising her role as Mrs. Hart from the Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany-starring streaming series.

"'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'… I haven't talked about it yet. It's a fun character. I'll just say, speaking of manifestations… it's all coming together for me with this part," Plaza shared during a recent interview regarding joining the streaming series. And Plaza made clear her true motivation for signing on. "Kathryn Hahn, she's a friend of mine; I've known her for years. We shared a couple moments onscreen in 'Parks and Recreation''10 years ago, but I've never gotten to work with her, really. She's one of the most incredible actresses that's working today. She's a friend of mine. She speaks my language. To be able to get on screen with her and go toe-to-toe with her is what's driving me. I think it's cool that it's Marvel and all that, but I'm really just interested to work with Kathryn Hahn." Here's a chance to check out the full episode of the In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, where Plaza also discusses Emily the Criminal and HBO's The White Lotus, touches upon Francis Ford Coppolla's upcoming Megalopolis, and more:

