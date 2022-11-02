Agatha: Coven of Chaos Report: Aubrey Plaza Joins WandaVision Spinoff

And the casting news keeps on rolling, with Variety reporting that Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus) is reportedly joining Kathryn Hahn, Emma Caulfield Ford, and Joe Locke in the upcoming Disney+ and Marvel Studios series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The series is the second spinoff from WandaVision, with the Paul Bettany-starring spinoff "Vision Quest" recently announced. Of course, reps from everyone involved aren't commenting on the news, and no details have been released regarding Plaza's character.

We're Revisiting our Agatha: Coven of Chaos/Mephisto Theory

Okay, so about our theory that we're unearthing again because it just feels right. In November 2021, Hahn stopped by Drew Barrymore's show, where the topic turned to whether or not Mephisto would be making an appearance (the demonic presence fans were hoping to see in WandaVision). "I keep hearing that. I have no idea! That was like a big thing during 'WandaVision,' but I have no idea. Who knows? Probably anything is probably possible, but I have never heard anything definitive about that at all."

But that's when things got our dumpster fires of random speculation raging because when asked who she would cast in the role, Hahn took a big and rather obvious drink break before admitting that she was about to deflect from the question: "Immediately, you think of a woman who is loud, who is mysterious, who is dangerous because she's complicated and she's misunderstood. And all that stuff is a real turn-on to me as a performer in terms of digging into this person a little bit more. Very excited." And that's when we came up with the theory that not only is Mephisto going to appear but also that an actor had been cast (Sacha Baron Cohen with that Ironheart rumor, perhaps?) or was close to being cast. How? Hahn's on-screen beverage habit.

Because it reminds us a whole lot of how Hahn handled the "Agatha Harkness" question when it was posed to her by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel back in February 2021. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to support the series, Hahn was asked about the online theory that Agnes was actually Agatha Harkness. Starting at the 3:00 mark, Kimmel mentions similarities in appearance as well as the oval pendant. Hahn's response? She comes back with a drink that distracts Kimmel until the conversation turns to Hahn buying her very first computer and not being on social media. Once again, smoothly gave an answer to a question that wasn't asked while rolling on with the interview like nothing ever happened (and we know how that turned out). Very similar to what happened on Barrymore's show. Could we be wrong? Oh, absolutely! There's an excellent chance that this is more speculation than fact. But the similarities are worth having a little fun with, and it would definitely explain why Hahn could name anyone. Would you want to know that your co-star would've preferred someone else in the role you got?