Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Set for Halloween 2024 Season: Patti LuPone

During an interview with Hillary Clinton, Patti LuPone confirmed Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will premiere during the Halloween 2024 season.

With the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes having been resolved (with the actors' union currently voting to ratify a new three-year deal), dozens of series productions are getting back underway – which means it's much easier to learn about what's on the horizon. And we have a perfect example of that courtesy of Patti LuPone, who proved to be a huge asset when promoting FX's American Horror Story – and is proving to be a huge news source when it comes to Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (previously: "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" and "Agatha: House of Harkness"). LuPone is a guest on this week's episode of the You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton podcast with Hillary Clinton & Amber Ruffin. Covering the award-winning icon of stage & screen's career, LuPone discussed what a bonding experience it was filming the series – especially how close she and Aubrey Plaza became. During the conversation, LuPone revealed that filming the series was finished just before the SAG-AFTRA strike kicked in and that it's set to be released around Halloween 2024 release (with LuPone adding a great line about needing a walker by then).

Here's a look at the entire episode – with LuPone discussing the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series around the 34:05 mark:

Agatha Star Sasheer Zamata: Jennifer Kale "Very Different" From Comics

Actress & comedian Sasheer Zamata (Woke, Home Economics, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) discussed the MCU series during a pre-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes interview with Mashable. With the topic of witches & witchcraft being one that's fascinated her for some time (including helping to inspire her stand-up special The First Woman), Zamata explained that getting the role of sorceress Jennifer Kale just felt right. "I had already written material for ['The First Woman'] before I went through the audition process. It felt magical that I got to be in a show about witches. I talk about it so much in my special," Zamata shared.

Though her character has a number of past connections to popular Marvel Comics characters (Man-Thing, Howard the Duck, Doctor Strange, and others), the actress shared that her take on the Steve Gerber & Rich Buckler-created character will be "very different" from what comics fans might be expecting. "I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could, but the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect," Zamata added. And from how she describes it, the vibe on the set seemed to fit perfectly with what she was hoping for. "[Filming 'Agatha'] was so magical and ethereal. It brought that out of everyone on set. There were crystals and candles everywhere. We saged and cleansed the stage all the time. It was the perfect environment for me," Zamata explained.

Elizabeth Olsen & Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood at their South by Southwest (SXSW) studio, Elizabeth Olsen (HBO's Love & Death) was asked if Wanda Maximoff would be returning to her old stomping grounds. After admitting that she never knows how to answer those types of questions, Olsen added, "I think I'll be back." Here's a look at a clip of Olsen's response regarding the streaming series:

Joining Hahn on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming.

