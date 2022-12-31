Agent King & Young Love: Sony Pictures Animation Shares New Details

With only hours to go in the NYC time zone until 2022 turns into 2023, we have two important updates on two Sony Pictures Animation projects that have been on our radar over the past few years. A reporter from The Wrap had a chance to view footage from Netflix's upcoming adult animation series Agent King and HBO Max's Young Love, a streaming series based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry & Sony Pictures Animation's Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love. What follows are overviews of both projects, followed by additional details

"Agent King" (Netflix): Originally announced in 2019, the adult animated series stems from Priscilla Presley & John Eddie, Authentic Brands Group, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Television. Agent King finds Elvis trading his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program. Oh, and did we mention that he's doing all of that while holding down his day job as the "King of Rock and Roll"? UPDATE: based on the reporter's viewing of a sizzle reel, we learn that Elvis is an undercover CIA agent with a chimpanzee for a pet who just so happens to take a liking to cocaine. Titmouse supplies the graphic & 2D animation, with Elvis' costumes designed by John Varvatos.

"Young Love" (HBO Max): Originally announced in 2020 and based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry & Sony Pictures Animation's Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love, the 12-episode season takes an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves. Cherry serves as a co-showrunner alongside Carl Jones (The Boondocks, Black Dynamite) with Blue Key Entertainment's Monica A. Young executive producing alongside Lion Forge Animation's David Steward II & Carl Reed. UPDATE: with Canadian studio Atomic Cartoons handling the animation, the footage screened by the reporter was said to be "sweet" and "very much in keeping with the vibe of the original animated short."