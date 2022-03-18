Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Disney+ Debut Brings Clark Gregg BTS Images

As happy as we were this week for the fans of Netflix's run of Marvel titles to finally see Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders find a home at Disney+, the fans of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. hold a special place in our hearts because their fight's been that much tougher. While Daredevil fans are wondering how Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, and others will return after runs in Disney+'s Hawkeye & Spider-Man: No Way Home, AOS fans have been sweating out whether their favorite show would even continue to be acknowledged as canon or not (with Hawkeye not helping matters). So for them to have access to their show again & in a place where they're surrounded by other Marvel shows instead of being treated as second-class streaming series, it's been nice to see. In fact, it inspired series star Clark Gregg to take to Instagram to share some very cool looks at how the show came together over the years.

But first up, we have a look at Gregg giving everyone the heads-up that the "Agents" officially had a new home on The Mouse's streaming service:

And now we get to the "major kick to the feels" portion of our day, with Gregg sharing a behind-the-scenes photo dump from special moments and familiar faces from over the years:

Now before you go diving back into your 9000th rewatch (not judging, just making an observation that we can respect), here's a look at Disney+ celebrating having some major IP properties back under the banner of "The House of Mouse":

"Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place," said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, in a statement when news of the series' new home was announced. "We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

While many expected these series to find homes with "The Mouse," there was debate over whether they would be housed on Disney+ or Hulu. In accordance with the darker and more violent series, the streaming service will be releasing an update to its existing parental controls in the U.S., prompting all subscribers to update their settings. The settings include content ratings restrictions for each profile and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles. If you choose to keep your settings the same, you will continue to use Disney+ as you always have within a TV-14 content rating environment (with the option to make changes at any time under the profile settings tab).