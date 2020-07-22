Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Elizabeth Henstridge Talks FitzSimmons; Preview

We've already mentioned in our last preview the two reasons why we're looking forward to this week's episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in particular: Elizabeth Henstridge aka Agent Jemma Simmons directing, and any time a series makes a go at a Groundhog Day theme. Now we have a little something more to offer on both topics, beginning with the latter. In the following preview, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) is presented with the moment that will determine the team's very existence. But no worries, Daisy: if you miss it, you'll have another chance… and another… and another. But before we get to that, Henstridge discusses what it's been like working most of the final season without Iain De Caestecker's Fitz.

"It was awful! It took a lot of getting used to. We've been separated so many times, but him not being around as a friend [was hard]. He's such an integral part of the crew, you know? I was grateful for the scenes that I got. I had such an amazing time in season 7 and I feel like we just got so many great things to do and I really loved Simmons' journey and how she kind of grew," explained Henstridge. But then there was this interesting final thought that carries a ton of weight during a series' final season: "But Simmons will always be FitzSimmons in my eyes, so it was really difficult. I speak to Iain a lot and was like, 'We miss you!' But, you know, all is not lost. There may be hope at the end of the tunnel. You never know."

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7, episode 9 "As I Have Always Been": A time storm ravages the Zephyr, propelling it toward destruction while simultaneously forcing Daisy and Coulson to relive their failed attempts to save the team over and over until they find a solution or are swallowed by the storm. Making it to their next destination will take trust, courage, and sacrifice from everyone on board, but it will all come down to having enough time. Written by Drew Z. Greenberg and directed by Elizabeth Henstridge.

The ABC series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Joel Stoffer and Enver Gjokaj guest star. Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, the series was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.