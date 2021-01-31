AHS S10: Angelica Ross Confirms Scenes with Paulson, Peters & More

We're putting this out there to the rest of the 10th season cast of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story. Right now, Angelica Ross is at the top of our list of AHS favorites when it comes to dropping excellent teasers for what fans can expect. In just a little more than a week, she's let us know that it won't take long before the red starts to flow this season and that the season is going to be so "creepy AF" that she might not be able to watch it when it airs. Now, Ross is offering fans some insight into who she will be having scenes with and a little something "extra" that now has us curious about the season's storytelling structure.

In a recent live social media chat, Ross expressed her excitement over the new season because it will give her the "dream" opportunity to have scenes with Sarah Paulson, Leslie Grossman, Evan Peters (she believes), and Billie Lourd. In fact, Ross says that the way the season is structured will allow her to work with pretty much the entire cast. "I think the story's written in a way where I get to engage with all of the cast in a very profound way."

A Look at What We Know About AHS Season 10

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown. Recently, we learned that "Pilgrim" (reportedly its working title) was approved earlier this month to film the tenth season in and around Provincetown.

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories, which Dylan McDermott is hinting that he will be a part of) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon). Recently, cast member Finn Wittrock revealed that "this season is structured in a way no other season has been" and that "it has something to do with sharp teeth." Ross took to Twitter in January 2021 to let AHS fans know that the upcoming season was "going to get very bloody very quick," and Billie Lourd has apparently already started back.

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast.