Ahsoka: Carrie Coon Responds to De-Aged Anakin Skywalker Comparison

A Star Wars fan compared Hayden Christensen's de-aged Anakin Skywalker look in Ahsoka to Carrie Coon - and the actress responded.

Carrie Coon is probably one of five leading actors who haven't appeared in a Star Wars-related project. In case you couldn't already tell, I'm being facetious. Like many actors these days, she has extra spare time with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, with certain indie productions and smaller studios getting exceptions. She has worked with Disney before as the villain Proxima Midnight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their other major IP is Lucasfilms' Star Wars, which is currently streaming the live-action series Ahsoka on Disney+. Lucasfilm is certainly no stranger when it comes to reliance on CG on their actors these days, especially when it comes to de-aging, given 2023's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny that saw star Harrison Ford looking more like his Blade Runner days. In addition, the Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian saw the reemergence of a younger CG Luke Skywalker, reprised by Mark Hamill. One fan made a comparison of how Hayden Christensen looked in the Ahsoka episodes "Part Four: Fallen Jedi" and "Part Five: Shadow Warrior."

"Is anyone talking about how Ashoka used CGI to make Anakin Skywalker look like [Carrie Coon]," the fan wrote, tagging the Gone Girl (2014) and Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) star. "Carrie Coon filter is in beta," Coon wrote back. The actress is reprising her role as Callie in the untitled fourth Ghostbusters sequel, currently production as the strike suspended most major studio projects.

Christensen is one of several actors de-aged or recreated in the Star Wars franchise. Aside from him and Hamill, we also got a de-aged Carrie Fisher circa A New Hope (1977) in the direct prequel film Rogue One. The estate of Peter Cushing approved his likeness to be used to recreate Grand Moff Tarkin, also for the 2016 film. Stand-ins were used as placement before the digital recreations took place. Christensen was the only actor to physically appear among them. Ahsoka streams Tuesdays on Disney+.

