Ahsoka: Dave Filoni "So Well Into" Writing Season 2, Talks Challenges

Dave Filoni updated how things were going with the second season of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka.

In the interest of full disclosure, it's been way longer than we thought since we last reported on how things were looking with Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka from "Star Wars" Universe mastermind Dave Filoni. In fact, our last meaningful update was back in January when the announcement came down that Filoni had started working on the new season. Eleven months later, we have some good news to pass along, courtesy of what Filoni had to share with EXTRA on the red carpet during a screening event for Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew when asked if there was still hope for another season.

"Oh, you got more than a hope. I mean, good grief! I'm so well into that as well," Filoni shared. "I've been writing it, and I'm still the single writer on it. And so, I'm enjoying doing that, but it's a challenge, of course. And working some of these arcs through has been a challenge, and making sure it's all gonna come out in a way that I think is exciting for fans. I know that they're interested in where some of the things I developed in season 1 go. So, yeah – but I'm pretty happy with it. I mean, we'll see. I love working with that team, love working with Rosario [Dawson] so I can't wait to get back to that."

The story continues. Ahsoka Season 2 now in development with Dave Filoni. pic.twitter.com/cqgt1phU3P — Star Wars (@starwars) January 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka also starred Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Admiral Thrawn), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), Erica Duke (Gran Senator), David Tennant (the voice of droid Huyang), and Wes Chatham (Admiral Thrawn's right-hand man). Hayden Christensen returned as Anakin Skywalker for the series. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa also helmed chapters during the first season.

