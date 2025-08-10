Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka

Ahsoka Season 2: Ewan McGregor/Obi-Wan Kenobi Confusion Cleared Up

Despite earlier reports, it appears Ewan McGregor will NOT be joining Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen for Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2.

Article Summary Ewan McGregor is not joining the cast of Ahsoka Season 2, despite recent rumors and speculation.

Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker, confirmed during Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025.

Production on Ahsoka Season 2 has started, with Rosario Dawson reprising her role as the lead.

Filoni and Favreau discuss key inspirations and tease exciting new developments for the new season.

Thanks to Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, "Star Wars" Universe mastermind Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and Rosario Dawson were able to make a whole lot of fans happy with some news on the second season of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka – including the return of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker. Now, a little more than three months after Rosario signaled the start of production (more on that below), we're getting word that Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi and joining Dawson and Christensen when the series returns. In fact, McGregor confirmed it himself during this weekend's Fan Expo Boston.

Except, he actually didn't.

During a panel presentation, McGregor reaffirmed that he was also a fan of the "Star Wars" universe and was then asked what his favorite installment of the franchise was that he wasn't involved in. "Well, I like watching my wife, you know, so I really enjoyed 'Ahsoka.' I thought that was brilliantly done. It's so funny, like, you know, she's shooting the second season now, and I know… is that a secret?" McGregor shared, referring to actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, aka Hera Syndulla. This and what follows led some to report that McGregor had joined Winstead and that they were both filming the new season. In reality, he was speaking only of Winstead and (as you're about to read) offering a personal anecdote that tied into the "fan" question (first reported by Collider and confirmed by sources).

After being told that the start of filming had already been announced, McGregor added, "Well, she is anyway. And so I just finished doing a play. So I'm at home with our son, who's four, and I take him to school and everything. And then I'm, you know, bumbling around the house, and I'd fetch a FaceTime. I forget that she's going to be green, you know. She pops up, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, oh yes.' You know, often she's in her trailer without all the head stuff on, but she's just green, you know. She's a very beautiful green lady, so. I love that."

"& we're off…to galaxies far, far away….!" Dawson wrote as the caption to her Instagram post from April, which included (as you can see from the screencap of the Instagram Stories post above) a shadow of Dawson in the form of Ahsoka Tano:

Filoni, Dawson, and Favreau were in attendance during Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, confirming that filming on the eight-episode season is about to get underway. In terms of the "Star Wars" universe series overall, Filoni noted that Hayao Miyazaki's work (especially Princess Mononoke) was a major influence: "It was such an important reference point for me and for us." From there, Dawson shared how she was "grateful" that her WiFi was acting up so that Filoni and Favreau couldn't see her "jumping up and down and losing my mind." As for the character getting her own spinoff series from The Mandalorian, Dawson credits the fans' reactions for making it happen.

Favreau explained how the respective creators are influenced by other creators in terms of storytelling, whether that influence comes from live-action or animation. "I have some toys, you have some toys, I'm not letting you play with that one," Filoni shares at one point, having some fun with how protective he is over characters like Ahsoka and Thrawn. "You can mention Thrawn, but we get to show him," Filoni added, laughing. And that's when Christensen made his appearance, receiving an epic ovation from the crowd in attendance. "I loved being able to see you be there and show another side to this character. It was just beautiful," Dawson said of her co-star.

Christensen found it "just amazing" being able to return as Anakin and "to take Ahsoka down the yellow brick road of her memories" over the course of the first season. Christensen appreciated having the opportunity to explore "a very compelling period in Anakin's life we never really got to see in live-action. I was really excited to do in live-action what George [Lucas] and I talked about while shooting Episode III." Filoni made sure Christensen knew that "no one swings a lightsaber like you, man," with Christensen joking that he was "coming in heavy, man." On a serious note, Filoni and Christensen also shared their respective experiences working with "Star Wars" mastermind George Lucas.

Filoni also took a moment to honor the late Ray Stevenson, who portrayed Baylan Skoll. "Ray was the greatest person, the greatest spirit on the show," he shared during an understandably emotional moment. The crowd was also offered a look at Rory McCann in costume for the first time, with Filoni explaining the role that Baylan plays in Ahsoka's journey. "Baylan is important. He's the parallel to Ahsoka, and that's a parallel that's got to continue," he explained. As for other Season 2 details, Filoni shared that Admiral Ackbar will get into it with Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) – and yes, there will be loth kittens. Speaking of "the amazing" and "very tall" Mikkelsen's big bad, Filoni shared that, "Thrawn is the right villain for this era of Star Wars."

After the celebration died down from the news that Christensen would be returning, an 80s retro teaser (with announcer and everything) hyped up the face-off between Ahsoka and Baylan Skoll, who are in the middle of a smackdown involving some very large pieces of machinery. Here are some of the video highlights from the panel:

Rosario Dawson has joined Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for the Ahsoka Star Wars Celebration panel. pic.twitter.com/tNbSCj8wpb — Star Wars (@starwars) April 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Chosen One has arrived. Hayden Christensen has surprised fans at the Ahsoka Star Wars Celebration panel. pic.twitter.com/bDLW34dByT — Star Wars (@starwars) April 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

