AJ Styles vs. Damian Pries, VIP Lounge Set for WWE Raw Tonight

We already talked about Cody Rhodes' first television match since returning to WWE, which is happening tonight on WWE Raw. But what about the rest of the card? In addition to Cody vs. The Miz, WWE has another match booked for tonight between AJ Styles and Damian Priest. Priest attacked Styles to cost him his match against Edge at WrestleMania, and the pair gave AJ another beating on Raw last week. Edge's presentation since turning heel during that WrestleMania program can best be described as Edge's version of the Taylor Swift's snake phase, and the promo for tonight's match talks about Priest embracing "Edge's dark message," but in reality, Edge's message is pretty much WWE heel turn 101, talking about how doing things for the fans wasn't working so now he's going to be vicious and do whatever it takes to win and all that. Is WWE calling the message dark because of the arena lighting while Edge is delivering it? Maybe we'll learn more tonight.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest tonight.

AJ Styles to battle Damian Priest Damian Priest has completely turned his back on the WWE Universe and embraced Edge's dark message. After he and The Rated-R Superstar ruthlessly beat AJ Styles when The Phenomenal One confronted them on the Raw after WrestleMania, the unhinged Priest will go one-on-one with Styles. Don't miss the highly personal showdown, tonight at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.

Not mentioned on the Raw preview for tonight, but advertised last week, is a VIP Lounge segment where MVP and Omos will address MVP's betrayal of Bobby Lashley. Here's what WWE.com has to say about it:

Omos and MVP address their attack from the VIP Lounge Omos did not take his loss to "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38 lightly, and as a matter of fact, neither did MVP. As the colossal Omos stormed the ring last week to demand a rematch, Lashley's manager and friend MVP battered The All Mighty from behind with a microphone, pummeling and berating the former WWE Champion before spurring Omos on to continue the brutal beatdown. What will Omos and MVP have to say following the cruel betrayal? Tune in Monday night as they address the WWE Universe from inside their VIP Lounge on Raw at 8/7 C on USA.

So there you go. Two matches and a talking segment planned ahead for a three-hour show. We're sure more will develop during the obligatory opening promo, and there's also some spoilery news you might be interested in.

