Will A Former NXT Champion Debut On WWE Monday Night Raw Tonight?

At NXT Stand & Deliver last week, Tony D'Angelo defeated two-time NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in what was being sold as Ciampa's final match in NXT. He hasn't been seen on TV since the loss, but according to a new report today, we could be seeing the veteran on a much bigger WWE show as soon as tonight.

PWInsider is saying today that Tommaso Ciampa is in Detroit for tonight's WWE Raw and is indeed part of the Raw roster now going forward.

So with Ciampa on Monday nights now, what can we expect from one of NXT's best ever? Well, that's where things get interesting. While fans should brace themselves for a name/look change for Ciampa, because that just seems to be par for the course with NXT call-ups, it's also been reported that the current plan for WWE creative is for Ciampa to join Edge and Damian Priest in their newly-formed faction that was born in Edge's match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

Also included in the report is the possibility of Rhea Ripley also joining the faction, which seems likely given the visible tension she has with her tag team partner Liv Morgan on last Monday night's Raw after another loss.

The quartet of Edge, Priest, Ciampa, and Ripley would be quite a force for fans see on Raw every week and would definitely do well to shake up the status quo of the show going forward. While Ciampa would be the official newcomer of the group to the main roster, the 36-year-old veteran wrestler is no stranger to performing on the main stage. He appeared in Raw matches in February and March and was on SmackDown on April 1 as a contestant in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal.

To see if Tommaso Ciampa is debuting tonight and is joining with Edge and co., tune in to WWE Raw tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.