Cody Rhodes Set for First WWE Raw Match Since Return Against The Miz

Cody Rhodes will have his first match on Raw since returning to WWE tonight, facing The Miz. It's unclear if this is the start of a new angle with Miz, or if the match will be used to set up something else for one or both men, or simply be a one-off while WWE tries to figure out what exactly they're going to do with Cody long term. Yes, I hear you, they probably would have figured that out before giving him a massive deal… if they were any other company than WWE. With WWE, you can't count on even the most basic common sense to apply in any given scenario. Might WWE have a long-term plan for Cody Rhodes? Sure. Might they have given him the contract just to have that WrestleMania moment and screw over AEW a little? It's equally as plausible if not more so.

Whatever the case, two things are true. First, the reaction of the fans and media to Cody's debut has largely been to speculate on how he'll dethrone Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship, which means that Cody's debut has been wildly successful, perhaps more than WWE even expected. And second, Cody has gotten the fresh start he seemed to want and is being treated like a babyface by the crowd again, and facing The Miz is a pretty good way to ensure that keeps happening, at least for tonight.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about the match:

Cody Rhodes set for his first match on Raw in six years against The Miz After six years, Cody Rhodes made his triumphant and shocking return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The following night on Raw, Rhodes appeared on the red brand for the first time in over half a decade to explain the reason for his homecoming: to claim the WWE Championship. The first step in that journey to the top begins on Monday night when The American Nightmare laces up his boots for his first match on Raw since 2016 to take on The Miz. Will Rhodes start off on a high note, or can The A-Lister spoil his return to action? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!