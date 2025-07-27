Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: alberto del rio, wrestling

Alberto Del Rio Defeated in AAA Loser Leaves Town Match: What's Next?

Alberto Del Rio's AAA tenure concluded (in storyline) after losing to El Mesías in a stipulation match, raising questions about his future with the company and WWE.

The tumultuous tenure of Alberto Del Rio in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) reached its denouement last evening during a television taping in Mexico City, as the controversial wrestler succumbed to defeat in a high-stakes "Loser Leaves Town" match against El Mesías. The loss, occurring at the Alianzas event on July 25, 2025, seemingly ends Del Rio's contractual relationship with the Mexican wrestling promotion under the terms of the stipulation.

The match concluded when El Mesías allegedly employed underhanded tactics, projecting a powdery substance into Del Rio's face before executing a devastating spear maneuver to secure the pinfall victory. This defeat marks the end of Del Rio's association with AAA, at least within the narrative framework of professional wrestling storylines.

The timing of this development proves particularly intriguing given World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) recent acquisition of AAA, announced during the WrestleMania 41 pre-show in Las Vegas in April 2025. WWE secured a 51% ownership stake in partnership with Mexico-based entertainment conglomerate Fillip, which retains 49% ownership. The transaction, scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2025, officially continues the involvement of the Peña/Roldán family in management capacities.

Speculation abounds regarding the orchestration of Del Rio's departure, with industry observers suggesting that WWE may have engineered this narrative conclusion to distance itself from the wrestler's controversial reputation. At 48 years of age, Del Rio has accumulated a litany of alleged legal and behavioral issues that could prove problematic for WWE's corporate image.

However, contradictory reports complicate this narrative. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported in May that Del Rio had signed a new contract with WWE concurrent with their AAA acquisition, though he did not allude to any known plans for Del Rio to return to WWE. Del Rio held the AAA Mega Championship at the time of the purchase announcement. However, his conspicuous absence from WrestleMania 41—where other AAA personalities appeared—raised questions about his future with the organization. He subsequently lost the championship to El Hijo del Vikingo.

Numerous controversial incidents have punctuated Del Rio's professional wrestling career. His initial departure from WWE in 2014 followed an alleged physical altercation with a backstage employee. During his relationship with WWE performer Paige (Saraya), both parties leveled allegations of abuse against one another, though neither pursued criminal charges. More seriously, Del Rio faced arrest in San Antonio on May 9, 2020, following allegations of assault and sexual abuse. He was subsequently indicted on charges including aggravated kidnapping and multiple counts of sexual assault. These charges were ultimately dropped in December 2021 after the alleged victim reportedly recanted the accusations and failed to show up to court. Del Rio denied the allegations.

Most recently, an incident at an AAA event in Tijuana earlier in 2025 resulted in Del Rio's six-month suspension by the Tijuana Wrestling Commission. The altercation allegedly involved Del Rio entering the crowd following provocations from fans, with reports indicating that an elderly woman sustained injuries requiring hospitalization during the ensuing melee.

The "Loser Leaves Town" stipulation provides AAA and WWE with a convenient narrative device to sever ties with Del Rio while maintaining the theatrical veneer of professional wrestling storytelling. Whether this represents a definitive conclusion to his wrestling career or merely another chapter in his tumultuous professional journey remains to be determined.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!