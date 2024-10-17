Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: alien, alien: earth, noah hawley

Alien: Earth Star Adarsh Gourav on Joining Noah Hawley Prequel Series

FX's Alien: Earth star Adarsh Gourav shares why it's "exciting" for him to be a part of Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) upcoming prequel series.

It was during last month's 76th Emmy Awards that we last got some fresh insights from Noah Hawley (FX's Fargo) regarding what viewers can expect when Alien: Earth gets unleashed next year. For this go-around, we're getting a chance to hear from one of the show's major players, with Adarsh Gourav touching on the "Alien" prequel series during a recent interview with Variety. "I play one of the leading characters. It's set in the future, and it's very exciting for me, because I got to be part of like a sci-fi horror, psychological thriller show. And all these elements are basically things that excite me the most as an actor," Gourav shared, though most of the character details are being kept under wraps. "My knowledge about sci-fi is very limited, but psychological thriller and horror is my go-to genre to watch, also as an audience," he added.

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. Along with Chandler, the series' expansive international cast includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

Noah Hawley discusses the pressure of making something in the #Alien franchise: "I heard Denis Villeneuve say that he could never have made 'Dune' unless he'd made every other thing before 'Dune,' and I feel similarly." https://t.co/OwvzFOEqA5 pic.twitter.com/kuGeoYJtV3 — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Noah Hawley on getting Ridley Scott and Sigourney Weaver's blessing on "Alien: Earth." "As much as we're building upon their work, the extended storytelling means that we can do something different with it." https://t.co/OwvzFOEqA5 pic.twitter.com/ugsMQZb4fB — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Alien: Earth – Timothy Olyphant Discusses Upcoming FX Series

During an interview with Vanity Fair from April that saw Timothy Olyphant on a brief break from filming in Thailand, the actor had nothing but praise for what Hawley brings to the project, adding, "I don't know if you're familiar, but he's very good at what he does. Very good." Thankfully, Hawley didn't try to land Olyphant for the series a few years back – as the actor explains. "Don't tell Noah [Hawley] this, but if my kids were still living at home, I don't think I would have done the job," Olyphant revealed, noting that Alien came at a point in his life where it's easier on a number of levels to travel for filming than it used to be. "I mean, 'Justified,' 'Deadwood,' 'Santa Clarita Diet,' those really [kept] me here for a good stretch. When my children [were] somewhere between sixth grade and all the way through them leaving the house, I essentially got to work and live here in Los Angeles and be able to go to their tennis tournaments and take them to music classes and whatnot."

Olyphant continued, "Once they all left—and we hate them for it—it was a bit like, I just asked my wife, 'You want to go to live in Bangkok for a few months?' If she says yeah, I'm in. It's a really fun time. Don't tell the kids, but they're not that missed. We did 'Daisy Jones' and lived in New Orleans for a couple months. [Justified] took us to Chicago. 'Full Circle,' we lived in New York for a few months, and now we're living in Bangkok, and it's been a ball."

But it was the last part of his response that got our radar going. While describing his time filming in Thailand, Olyphant noted that "there's a monster" in the FX series that "takes up a lot of screen time." That gave him the opportunity to check out the beaches in Bangkok – and he even "got to go see my buddy Walton Goggins down there filming 'The White Lotus.'" Hmmm… looks like whatever the big bad is, we'll be getting to see a lot of it…

