Alien TV Show Coming To FX, Set On Earth, Noah Hawley Will Showrun

Alien fans, they have heard our cries. A new, original TV Show set in the Alien universe is on the way to FX. The news was announced as part of the big Disney Investors Day call this evening. Noah Hawley will be the show runner, and the show will be set on Earth. That is pretty much all we know, though they also said the show will combine "the thrills of the first film with the action of the second." Alien fans could be heard celebrating all over the world when the announcement was made, and with good reason. This has been wanted for decades.

Alien TV Show…Alien TV Show…ITS REALLY HAPPENING

I seriously called this happening about a half-hour before this was announced so you are welcome everyone. One wonder since this will be set on Earth what will become of the timeline, since they also said that this will take place "in the not too far future". That opens up all kinds of different storytelling opportunities right now, not the least of which crossover potential. Will this include anything from Prometheus? What happens to that third film that Ridley Scott still wants to do? Who knows. That is news for another day.

"In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey home to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. The terror begins when the crew encounters a nest of eggs inside the alien ship. An organism from inside an egg leaps out and attaches itself to one of the crew, causing him to fall into a coma."

Just reading that gives me goosebumps. Now imagine it spread over a few seasons with someone like Noah at the helm…man what a time to be alive.