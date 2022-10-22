Always Sunny Podcast Trailer Previews Monday's Special Live Shows Ep

So if you're a fan of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and a regularly listener/viewer of Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast, then you know that the foursome hit the road in mid-September to tape some live shows for the future. On September 17th, it was Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Kentucky. The next day, it was back to the show's home for a taping at The Metropolitan Opera House (The Met) in Philly. And on Monday, we're going to see the results when the special mega-episode "Mac and Charlie Die: The LIVE Shows" hits all of our senses, super-long… ad-free… and overflowing with surprises & special guests (like Jimmi Simpson). And yes… there might even be some discussion about Season 4, Episodes 5 & 6 "Mac and Charlie Die (Parts 1 & 2).

With a special episode set to hit on Monday, October 24, here's a look at the official trailer for "Mac and Charlie Die: The LIVE Shows""

As you know, McElhenney and his Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy) are the focus of the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, as we see how the duo handles being first-time owners and winning over the people of Wales. In the following puppy-fueled Buzzfeed Celeb interview in support of the series, McElhenney and Reynolds answered questions while surrounded by the joy of puppies (who apparently have very full bladders). At one point, Reynolds is asked if he would ever appear on FXX's long-running (and record-setting) comedy. Saying he was "personally offended that I was never asked," Reynolds offered a "Hell, yes" and reminded McElhenney that they discussed him making a cameo in the past. Answering that "it can be arranged," McElhenney came up with what could be the best role possible: "Mac needs a boyfriend," before looking directly at Reynolds… with a "Great!" from Reynolds in response (beginning at 3:20 mark):