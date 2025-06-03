Always Sunny, Revival, Jonathan Joss & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Netflix's WWE Raw, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, King of the Hill's Jonathan Joss, SYFY's Revival, Prime Video's Carrie, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AMC's The Talamasca: The Secret Order, Star Wars & Mark Hamill, Netflix's Cobra Kai, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 3, 2025:

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E05: "The Brutal Man" Images Released

WWE Raw Tonight Will Be the Greatest Wrestling Show Ever Produced

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Ep. 3: "And the Ghost Train" Preview

King of the Hill Actor Jonathan Joss: San Antonio PD Responds to Claims

Revival Character Posters Pair-Up Cast with Comics Counterparts

Carrie: Summer H. Howell Set to Lead; 9 More Join Series Cast

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Is "'I Love Lucy' on Acid": DeVito

King of the Hill Actor Jonathan Joss Killed in Texas Shooting, Age 59

The Talamasca: The Secret Order: Someone's Keeping an "Eye" on Helen

Star Wars: Hamill Ready to Move On; "Had My Time" as Luke Skywalker

Peacemaker, Rick and Morty, Countdown & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Cobra Kai/Karate Kid Franchise Has Brighter Future with TV, Not Film

