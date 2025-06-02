Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: carrie, stephen king

Carrie: Summer H. Howell Set to Lead; 9 More Join Series Cast

Here's a look at who's joining Summer H. Howell for Mike Flanagan's series adaptation of bestselling author Stephen King's 1974 novel Carrie.

Less than two months after reports hit that Summer H. Howell ("Chucky" films) and Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) were in negotiations for the lead role and the series regular role of Sue Snell, respectively, in director Mike Flanagan's (The Fall of the House of Usher, Midnight Mass) upcoming series adaptation of bestselling author Stephen King's classic 1974 novel Carrie, we've got some major casting news to pass along. Along with Howell and Agudong now officially cast, you can add the following folks to your casting scorecard: Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy's) as Principal Grayle, Samantha Sloyan (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Carrie's mom, Margaret White; Alison Thornton (Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce) as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Legion) as Miss Desjardin, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, and Joel Oulette (Sullivan's Crossing) as Tommy.

With filming reportedly set to get underway in Vancouver, the streaming series adaptation is being described as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers." Flanagan will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, directing some episodes. Trevor Macy is also set to executive produce, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

Though other adaptations and follow-ups would follow, in terms of adapting King's coming-of-age story, most thoughts turn to Brian De Palma's 1976 Carrie, with Sissy Spacek (Carrie White) and the late Piper Laurie (Margaret White) still earning praise for the depth and intensity of their respective performances. In terms of what came after, we had 1999's The Rage: Carrie 2, followed by 2002's television film starring Angela Bettis – which was meant to serve as a backdoor pilot for a series that never happened. In 2013, Chloë Grace Moretz played the title character in a remake stemming from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lawrence D. Cohen and produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Screen Gems. Flanagan and Trevor Macy are also in the midst of tackling an adaptation of King's epic "The Dark Tower saga," one that will incorporate series and films.

