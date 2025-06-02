Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: star wars, the book of boba fett, The Mandalorian

Star Wars: Hamill Ready to Move On; "Had My Time" as Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill addressed his future as Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" universe, making it clear that he's hung up his lightsaber for good.

If there was ever anyone grateful for what Star Wars has done for his career, it's Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, the primary focus of the original trilogy. He would reprise his role for several new projects after Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012, ushering in a new era of projects, including a sequel trilogy to conclude the Skywalker Saga, starting with 2015's The Force Awakens, and most prominently in 2017's The Last Jedi. He would return in voice thanks to AI and CG for the Disney+ shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, which brought back his character circa Return of the Jedi (1983). With a physical stand-in and AI to modulate his voice to make the 70+ year-old actor sound far younger. While promoting his latest film, The Life of Chuck, Hamill spoke about his Star Wars future with new projects underway, including Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's New Jedi Order, which was originally introduced under the old Expanded Universe (now Legends).

Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Is More Than Happy to Pass Torch to Future Generations

"I am so grateful to George [Lucas] for letting me be a part of that back in the day, the humble days when George called Star Wars 'the most expensive low-budget movie ever made,'" Hamill told ComicBook.com. "We never expected it to become a permanent franchise and a part of pop culture like that. But my deal is, I had my time. I'm appreciative of that, but I really think they should focus on the future and all the new characters."

Hamill last physically appeared as Luke in the Rian Johnson film, noting, "And by the way, when I disappeared in ['The Last Jedi'], I left my robes behind. And there's no way I'm gonna appear as a naked Force ghost." The actor did return to voice Luke physically in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker during the climactic battle between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid). For more, you can check out the entire interview. The Life of Chuck, which also stars Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, and Mia Sara, comes to select theaters on June 6th and nationwide, 13th.

