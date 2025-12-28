Posted in: FX, MLB, Sports, TV | Tagged: always sunny, chase utley, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: Rob Mac a Big Supporter of Chase Utley/MLB HOF Drive

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob Mac is getting the word out about his support for Chase Utley getting into MLB's Hall of Fame.

Article Summary Rob Mac backs Chase Utley's MLB Hall of Fame campaign, keeping Always Sunny's Philly pride alive.

The hilarious Mac-Utley obsession began with a classic letter scene, recapped by the Always Sunny Podcast crew.

Utley's Hall of Fame case gains traction as he hits 39.8% of the vote heading into 2026 consideration.

Recent MLB London Series unites Mac, Utley, and Bryce Harper in a playful saga fit for Always Sunny fans.

If you're a fan of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, then you're well aware of the legendary realtionship that on-screen Mac and real-life Mac has had with Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Second Baseman Chase Utley (in case you forgot or need a refresher, we have a recap ready for you below). So, we're not surprised to see Mac getting the support out there for Utley to be voted into Major League Baseball's (MLB) Hall of Fame.

After receiving 28.8% of the vote during his first year on the ballot and 39.8% of the vote the following year, Utley will be up for consideration for a third time in 2026. MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan made some strong arguments in support of Utley getting the votes he needs – here's a look at what Mac had to share:

The Always Sunny Podcast: The Greatness of The Chase Utley Letter Scene

Howerton, Day, and Megan Ganz took a look back at the classic Season 5 episode that really got things rolling during an episode of The Always Sunny Podcast from back in May 2024. Beginning at the 32:55 mark, Day shifts the topic to the scene when we learn of Mac's fascination with Utley through a letter that Mac wrote to Utley – and Dee reads out loud in what has proven to be our favorite scene in a sea of favorite scenes. Ganz asks how Utley came into play – was it Mac manifesting his real-life fascination for the player? While it would've made a great story, that wasn't the case – Day said he was chosen because of who he was as a player and being a good-looking dude.

And that's when the talk shifts to Olson's Dee reading Mac's letter. Day points out how much he appreciated the "Me, neither" line – denoting that Mac was answering for Utley. Howerton adds that it seems pretty clear that Mac's proud of that letter and sees nothing creepy about it – explaining why Mac was perfectly fine with Dee reading it aloud. Day and Ganz also highlight how Mac reacts to the "speed" line that Dee reads out loud, and they're so right – there's such a silly cockiness to it that screams, "C'mon, you know it's true."

After learning of Mac's love for Utley back in S05E06 "The World Series Defense" via a letter that Dee (Olson) was supposed to deliver to him (with Olson's reading of Mac's letter our favorite "Always Sunny" of all time), it would be in S06E11 where Dennis (Howerton) would prove the depths of his cruelty by sending Mac an image of himself posing with a certain all-star athlete at a celebrity event (after a game of catch, no less). Yup. It was Utley. Thankfully, the real-life story of Utley and Mac had a happy ending back in June 2019. And then in S16E03, "The Gang Gets Cursed," Mac and Utley have a chance to meet and bond after a truly disturbing exchange with Utley on Mac's part – just long enough for Utley to snatch-n-grab Mac's monkey paw (you really need to see the episode to understand).

Heading into June 2024, we learned that a new chapter in the multi-season drama between Mac and Utley would unfold overseas during MLB's "World Tour: London Series," featuring the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. Mac was set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch – and that's when the problem started. As we see in the video above, Mac had been hitting up Bryce Harper for a round of catch. And you know Mac was serious because there were stickers on it. It didn't take long for Harper and Utley to compare notes and for Utley to learn of Mac's betrayal. In short order, Utley demanded that Mac choose: him or Harper. Well, we got our answer today – and guess what? No one ever said that Mac had to choose between the two. What looks to be Mac and Utley getting ready for the pitch becomes a threesome when none other than Olson takes the mound to call out Harper – here's a look:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!