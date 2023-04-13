Always Sunny: Ryan Reynolds Posts Birthday Warning to Rob McElhenney With a day until the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star's birthday, Ryan Reynolds is warning Rob McElhenney: "Watch your back, Mac."

To say that Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy) and Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mythic Quest) have a very cool "bromance" going in all of the best ways possible would be a serious understatement. But on Friday, April 14th, it appears that Reynolds is looking to test the bonds of their friendship. If you didn't know, tomorrow marks McElhenney's birthday – which, in the past, was "commemorated" with a urinal officially named by Reynolds in honor of McElhenney. In response, McElhenney introduced everyone to "The Ryan Reynolds Memorial Blimp" – and didn't exactly go with the most flattering artwork. So now, a day before McElhenney's special day, Reynolds posted a retrospective warning to McElhenney: "Watch Your Back, Mac."

Here's a look Reynolds's post from earlier today offering McElhenney a little fair warning:

In the following puppy-fueled Buzzfeed Celeb interview, McElhenney and Reynolds answer questions while surrounded by the joy of puppies (who apparently have very full bladders). At one point, Reynolds is asked if he would ever appear on FXX's long-running (and record-setting) comedy. Saying he was "personally offended that I was never asked," Reynolds offered a "Hell, yes" and reminded McElhenney that they discussed him making a cameo in the past. Answering that "it can be arranged," McElhenney came up with what could be the best role possible: "Mac needs a boyfriend," before looking directly at Reynolds… with a "Great!" from Reynolds in response (beginning at 3:20 mark). Along with the puppy-playing (thanks, Petco) and the "Always Sunny" talk, the duo also discuss their favorite memories while filming Welcome To Wrexham, if there is a possible Ted Lasso cameo in their futures, and more:

Last November, the folks over at FX Networks and the "Always Sunny" Instagram accounts shared a look at Reynolds visiting Paddy's (or the set… or a set… you know what we mean), which was a nice way to dump more fuel on our dumpster fire of random speculation.

Here's a look at the brief clip, but it was just enough to convince us that not only should Reynolds play Mac's (McElhenney) boyfriend, but he should also turn out to be Frank's (DeVito) illegitimate son: