Always Sunny S16E03 Trailer: Could The Gang Be Cursed? S16E06 Overview

Here's a look at the trailer for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E03 "The Gang Gets Cursed" and the overview for S16E06.

After a two-episode Season 16 return that felt like The Gang had never left (check out our review), FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns next week with just one episode (thankfully – two-episode drops every week burns through the season too quickly) – but it could be another series canon game-changer. Written by David Hornsby (yup, Cricket's back!) and directed by Richie Keen, S16E03 "The Gang Gets Cursed" finds Paddy's about to go under a Bar Rescue renovation. But when some really ominous stuff begins to happen, The Gang thinks they might be… well, you can tell from the title. Except for Mac (McElhenney), who's not only experiencing a serious run of good luck but could also end up turning his childhood dream of playing catch with Chase Utley into a reality. Oh, and did we mention that Bonnie Kelly (Lynne Marie Stewart) & Uncle Jack Kelly (Andrew Friedman) are also on the scene – and being joined by Cheers legend Rhea Perlman? Take a look…

Here's the trailer for S16E03 "The Gang Gets Cursed," followed by an updated look ahead at what the season still has to offer:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Preview

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 3 "The Gang Gets Cursed": The Gang's going to be on Bar Rescue, but a series of bad omens leads them to believe they are all cursed. They set off to undo the curses and make amends to the people/things they've wronged. While Mac, who's on a run of good luck, meets Chase Utley and invites him for a catch. Written by David Hornsby and directed by Richie Keen.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 4 "Frank vs. Russia": Charlie cheers on Frank at a local chess tournament against a Russian grandmaster; Dennis helps Mac and Dee find boyfriends. Directed by Heath Cullens and written by Megan Ganz.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 5 "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab": When news spreads of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's visit to Philadelphia to promote their Dos Hermanos mezcal brand, the guys decide to pitch them their own liquor; the Gang takes to the skies to get a taste of the glamorous high life. Directed by Megan Ganz and written by Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton & Charlie Day.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 6 "Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center": The Gang goes to Risk E. Rat's, finding it updated with safety and overcautiousness; Dee takes Frank on a scavenger to find risqué jokes hidden throughout the establishment; Mac plays Skee-Ball to win tickets for a prize. Directed by Nina Pedrad and written by Rob Rosell.

In addition, future episodes include S16E07 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day," and S16E08 "The Gang Goes Bowling."

