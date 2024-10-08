Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny Season 17: Dennis Does Something That Got S&P "Caution"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney shared a look at a Standards & Practices note that left us wondering what Dennis is up to.

If you're a fan of FXX's Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, then you know that we've been having a pretty damn fine October. We had Day, McElhenney, and Howerton getting in gear to the tune of "Going The Distance" (Peter Fox) to signal that filming was officially underway. As if that wasn't momentous enough, the news came down not long after that the long-running, record-breaking sitcom would be teaming up with Quinta Brunson's award-winning ABC series Abbott Elementary for an epic television crossover event ( with McElhenney and Brunson posting images of themselves with Day, DeVito, Tyler James Williams, and William Stanford Davis).

With the caption "'Sunny' Standards & Practices are something else," McElhenney shared a screencap of a note they received on a script: "Page 26: Caution on a scene where Dennis," and then neatly two lines of texts crudely redacted. Now, here's the "interesting" part: "Any graphic bestiality simulation must be avoided for cuts airing on both FX linear channel & the Hulu platform" (yup, bolded). From there, it's noted that "given the nature of the scenes," they should "shoot alternate angles and positioning" should they be needed in post-production. The note ends with, "Please keep the," before more crude redacting. Here's a look at a screencap of McElhenney's Instagram Stories post – we will leave it up to your redaction-breaking skills…

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson on Emmy Snub

At the Emmy Awards ceremony in January, The Gang got the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors) – and to take a moment to address their topic of the show being ignored by Emmy voters. "Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here."

To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marked the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'"

As fun as that was to watch, the point can't be ignored. How can a show that's run for 16 seasons (and counting) be as ignored as "Always Sunny" has been over the course of its run? "We talk about that a lot," Olson shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I think there are some shows where it's just decided, 'Oh, this is the hit show of the season,' and people will give it a shot. And then there are just some shows that are just like, 'No, this isn't an Emmy show.' And if you jumped in and saw a clip of our show and didn't quite understand it, you'd think this show is raunchy and gross—not appropriate and not classy and lowbrow. And the truth is, that's true. And if you really watch a full episode, it's so smart. We're making lots of statements. We are making fun of extremists. It's a lot more intelligent than people think."

Olson added, "It just became a thing where it was like, 'Oh, that show again.' People are looking at new shows. The truth is we are getting a lot of validation every single day. We have fans that will cry and shake if they take a picture [with us]. We're doing what we want to do, making a show that we're proud of and making people happy. I really am truly good. But will I take an Emmy? Yeah, I'll take an Emmy."

