Posted in: FX, Movies, TV | Tagged: always sunny, danny devito, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny Season 18: After Jumanji, Is DeVito's Next Stop Paddy's?

With Danny DeVito having wrapped filming on Jumanji: The Next Level, is his next stop It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 filming?

Even before it was made official, we've been tracking when filming on the 18th season of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia would be getting underway. Then, Mac and Day made it official earlier this month via social media that the cameras were rolling. Now, we have some additional intel on Olson and DeVito. Over the weekend, Olson posted that filming on the second season of her hit ABC series High Potential had wrapped – a good sign that the next stop would be Paddy's. Earlier today, Dwayne Johnson (aka "The Rock") took to social media to offer some kind words about DeVito and announce that DeVito had wrapped filming on Jumanji: The Next Level. As was the case with Olson, it seems another member of The Gang will soon be walking through the doors of Paddy's.

"That's an official Jumanji wrap on the one and the only, Danny DeVito 👏🏾👏🏾🥂," Johnson wrote to kick off the caption to his Instagram post, confirming that DeVito had wrapped filming on the sequel. "To work with you, and learn from you has been an honor ~ and to call you my friend, will always be a privilege. Thank you, brother for your anchoring heart and JOY throughout our Jumanji franchise. Let's tell more stories together 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼🫶🏾" Johnson then added, "ps, please keep smilin' and please keep exfoliating the top of your head 😘🤣" Here's a look:

"Back in the kitchen," read the caption to the Instagram post shared by Mac last week, displaying a clapperboard on top of a stove on the set that lists Todd Biermann as the director:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18: Past Updates

In July 2025, DeVito offered a huge production update on the 18th season, sharing with Collider that, "We start at the end of January." The actor continued, "We're going to go again next season. We just talked about when we're going to start. And it's something that you look forward to because it really is so much fun. I love these guys and Kaitlin [Olson] and Mary Elizabeth [Ellis] and Artemis [Pebdani], and everybody that's on the show. And Lynne [Marie Stewart], we miss." DeVito was referring to the late Lynne Marie Stewart, who portrayed Charlie's mother, Bonnie Kelly, and passed away earlier that year.

Via Charitybuzz in September 2025, Olson offered fans a chance to bid on a visit to the "Always Sunny" set and a meet-and-greet with Olson (with all proceeds benefitting Emily's Entourage). The description of the visit noted: "This unforgettable experience is currently scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on the Fox lot during the last two weeks of February (exact date may change based on the filming schedule, but we will do our best to accommodate date requests)." Under the section "Dates," it noted "Experience will occur within the following date range(s): Feb 12, 2026 to Feb 28, 2026" (while adding, "Experience blackout dates: Dates are subject to change due to flexibility in the filming schedule").

Checking in last month with Chelsea Handler during Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea…, Olson discussed the long-running series and knowing when it's time to step away and close the doors to Paddy's. "It's getting weird. Like… a few years ago, it was exciting. We're like, 'Oh, we're breaking records.' And now it's like, 'Well, now we're just old and weird," Olson shared near the opening of the show, after Handler noted that being on a show for 17 seasons was "crazy" and "like two lifetimes of television." As she has said repeatedly over the year, Olson reaffirmed what the show has meant to her on both a personal and professional level. "I have zero mixed feelings about it ["Always Sunny"]. I met my husband. I've got two kids. It's the best thing that ever happened to me," Olson added. "But also, you don't want to overstay your welcome. You know what I mean? So, at what point am I like, 'I should probably Irish exit. Should I just leave the show and not tell anyone?'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!