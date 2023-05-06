Always Sunny Season 16: Charlie Day Offers Details on Cranston/Paul Ep It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day shared some additional details on Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul's Season 16 appearance.

After watching the trailer for the 16th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia about a dozen times, June is feeling like a million years away. Because if there was any doubt that The Gang would be back in fine form after a bold "pandemic season," those were quickly put to rest by less than two minutes of madness that was a mix of familiar faces and some shocking new ones. For example, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul have fallen victim to Charlie's (Day) chauffeuring skills in a brief scene that already has us sold. Now, we're learning more about the episode thanks to Day's recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel's late-night ABC talk show.

Day shared some insight into Cranston & Paul's appearance starting at around the 11:25 mark. Apparently, the episode will target celebrities "who are selling booze" – and that means Cranston & Paul, who co-own Dos Hombres Mezcal. But it also means that Day, McElhenney & Howerton will be mocking themselves since they now own Four Walls Whiskey. But the best part was when Kimmel looked to clarify if Cranston & Paul would be playing themselves or their Breaking Bad counterparts. Day responded that they would be playing versions of themselves – except that The Gang believes Cranston is actually Hal, the father role that Cranston played on Malcolm in the Middle. Oh, and Paul? Yup, they think he's Malcolm (actually played by Frankie Muniz) all-grown-up:

With the record-setting series set to return on June 7th, here's a look back at what's to come with FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 (followed by a look back at the official season overview):

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.