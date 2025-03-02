Posted in: ABC, FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, oscars, Timothee Chalamet

Always Sunny: Timothée Chalamet Channels His Inner "Dayman" at Oscars

It was nice to see Timothée Chalamet channel his inner "Dayman" from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during the 97th Oscars red carpet.

With the passing of Lynne Marie Stewart, Charlie Kelly's (Day) mother Bonnie, the universe of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has spent the end of February and the start of March mourning her loss and remembering the impact she had on pop culture over the course of her career. With that in mind, we thought we would pass along something a little fun that we noticed earlier tonight during the red carpet opening to the 97th Oscars that might make you smile. Just to be clear? We love Timothée Chalamet – amazing actor, seems like a decent fellow, and is one fantastic Saturday Night Live host. That said – we couldn't help but bring up how his choice of fashion for tonight got us thinking of Charlie's "Dayman" suit from the ending of Season 4 Episode 13 – the classic "The Nightman Cometh."

Here's a look at Chalamet during the Oscars red carpet earlier tonight, followed by some thoughts from McElhenney from a few years back about why the ending elevates the episode:

"Ultimately, in a show that is so inherently profane—and the characters are so difficult and hard to watch at times—the ending of that particular episode was very sweet. You find out that Charlie's doing the whole thing because he's in love with somebody, and he's asking her to marry him. Of course, the 'Sunny' version of that is that the relationship is exceptionally unhealthy and that she says no, but I think his motivation comes from a really sweet place. So that buys us a lot in the episode. Also, like it or hate it, we've always strived to do something that nobody else is doing, and I think some people respond to that. It just feels very specific to us and to the show," McElhenney shared during an interview with GQ in October 2018.

