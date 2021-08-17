AMC Opens Writers' Room for Anne Rice's "Mayfair Witches" Series Adapt

Less than a week after some major casting news for its upcoming series adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire, AMC has officially opened a writers' room for a series adaptation of Rice's "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series. If given permission to enter AMC Networks' home, the series would focus on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex) see set to write and executive produce, with Spaulding serving as showrunner if the project moves to series.

AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview With the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming, as well as executive produce Interview With The Vampire. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directs the first two episodes and executive produces, with Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) writing, executive producing, and serving as showrunner. Sam Reid (Lambs of God, The Hunting) is on board as Lestat, with Rice and Christopher Rice also executive producing.

