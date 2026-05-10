Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! S20E08 Preview: Marmalade Returns; Klaus, Father Figure?

In tonight's episode of FOX's American Dad!, S20E08: "Dude, You're Getting a Del!," Klaus gets close to Snot, and Roger's Marmalade returns.

Article Summary American Dad! S20E08, "Dude, You're Getting a Del!," sets up Klaus’s latest scheme involving Snot and his mom.

Klaus tries becoming Snot’s father figure, reviving a messy American Dad! dynamic tied to Snot’s mother.

Roger’s infamous cat persona Marmalade returns in American Dad! as Hayley launches her new cat café.

The American Dad! preview teases chaos on both fronts, with Klaus plotting and Marmalade ready to "help."

On another television-busy Sunday night, we've got a pregame preview for tonight's episode of Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad! for you to check out. In S20E08: "Dude, You're Getting a Del!," we've got Klaus looking to use Snot to get at Snot's mom (we all know how well things went with Klaus and Snot's mom in the past, so this should be interesting). Meanwhile, Roger's cat persona, Marmalade, returns to "help" Hayley with her new cat café. Here's a look…

American Dad! S20E08 "Dude, You're Getting a Del!" Preview

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 8: "Dude, You're Getting a Del!" – Klaus becomes Snot's father figure to woo Snot's mom. Meanwhile, Hayley opens a cat café and hires Roger's infamous cat persona, Marmalade.

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

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