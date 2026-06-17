Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Super7 Debuts New Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla Minus One Figure

Super7 is back with a new Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla figure inspired by his Minus One appearance, and he is Fully Charged

Article Summary Super7 unveils a new Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla Minus One figure inspired by the monster’s fully charged atomic look.

The 8-inch Godzilla figure uses translucent plastic and electric-blue paint to recreate his glowing Minus One power-up.

Highly articulated design includes multiple tail joints plus neutral and roaring head sculpts for dynamic Godzilla poses.

Godzilla Minus One collectors can pre-order the Super7 ULTIMATES! release now for $85 ahead of October 2026 launch.

Godzilla is charging up once again as Super7 returns to the world of Godzilla Minus One with a striking new ULTIMATES! release. Since roaring into theaters in 2023, Godzilla Minus One has become one of the most celebrated entries in the franchise's long history. From its emotional storytelling and breathtaking visual effects to its terrifying interpretation of the King of the Monsters, the Toho franchise is reaching new heights. Super7 is now adding a new figure to their growing Toho Ultimates Godzilla line that is inspired by the creature's fully charged appearance.

The figure is cast entirely in translucent plastic and enhanced with electric-blue paint deco that recreates the glowing energy coursing through Godzilla's body before an atomic blast. Standing in Super7's popular 8" scale, the figure features extensive articulation throughout the body, including multiple articulation points in the tail, which will allow for more dynamic posing options. Additional accessories include both a neutral portrait and a roaring head sculpt, allowing fans to capture different moments from the film. Whether he is displayed stomping through a cityscape or preparing to unleash destruction, this version of the King of the Monsters will fit into any collection. Pre-orders are already live on Super7 for $85 with an October 2026 release date.

Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla (Minus One, Fully Charged)

"Roaming at large with a massive charge, Godzilla Minus One surfaces as an ULTIMATES! Figure. Inspired by the charge effect in the 2023 movie—but with a Super7 twist—this action figure is cast in all clear with blue paint details. The Godzilla Minus One ULTIMATES! Figure is 8" scale and highly articulated, with multiple points of articulation on the tail. Accessories include a neutral head and a roaring head to menace the rest of your Godzilla collection. Charge up the kaiju chaos and hurry to collect this ULTIMATES! Figure."

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