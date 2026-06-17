Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman S03E02 Preview: It's SuperFest Time!

An early preview for Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman S03E02: "Mobile Suit Toyman" is giving off serious comic convention vibes.

Article Summary My Adventures with Superman S03E02 preview teases Metropolis' SuperFest, with big comic convention energy and in-jokes.

"Mobile Suit Toyman" offers an early look at Clark, Lois, Jimmy, and Kara heading into SuperFest chaos.

Auliʻi Cravalho debuts as Jessica Cruz, introducing a future Green Lantern through Supergirl's impact on Earth.

Jake Wyatt explains Jessica Cruz's role and why her first My Adventures with Superman appearance matters now.

Earlier this week, we learned that Jessica Cruz (Auli'i Cravalho) would be making her debut during this weekend's episode of Showrunners Jake Wyatt & Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira -starring My Adventures with Superman Season 3. Why's that important? Hopefully, this will be our first chance to meet the young hero before she heads off to lead her own animated series, My Adventures with Green Lantern. With that in mind, we have an early look at Saturday night's episode, S03E02: "Mobile Suit Toyman," as the gang makes their way to Metropolis' SuperFest (so expect some serious pop culture convention vibes and in-jokes):

"We'd already planned for the second episode to showcase how Supergirl [Kiana Madeira], in particular, was changing their world. We wanted to look at how different people had very different reactions to the same Kryptonian," Wyatt shared. "So when word came down from the brass that Green Lantern was greenlit, we wanted our pre-Lantern Jessica Cruz to give us the girl-on-the-street view of Supergirl. How would a shy, relatively powerless teenager see this powerful, young super-woman out there changing the world? And what would it be like for Supergirl to see herself through Jess's eyes?"

Wyatt continued, "Casting brought us a lot of fantastic reads for Jessica. But when I heard Auli'i, there was this complexity of emotion to her read — a natural, almost oblivious charm that she brought to Jess — and I knew she was the one. But I hadn't even looked at the name, I just ran out of my office like, 'Have ya'll heard this take??' Then Stephanie [Gonzaga] and Karen [Graci] told me that it was Auli'i, that she was already a princess, how she'd done brilliant work with Karen on a previous show, and that was that."

'My Adventures with Superman' will debut 'Moana' star Auliʻi Cravalho as Jessica Cruz before she headlines the Green Lantern spinoff. See an exclusive first look at the character. https://t.co/mAO8ubDbut — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 15, 2026

Back in April, Wyatt shared that Jessica Cruz would be making a quick cameo this season, noting that they were in pre-production on the animated series at that time and were waiting for an official green light: "We are just about to ship our first episode to Korea for animation, so it's gonna be a minute," he said. "Our take on Superman is very obviously inspired by Dragon Ball Z, among other things; there's a lot of anime influence. Lantern is inspired by a very different part of the same Toonami block. It'll be really clear once we start dropping promos, what part of the Toonami block inspired our Green Lantern show. We're not subtle, people."

In Season 3, Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he's ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet's star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he's still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El (Kiana Madeira), who's trying to find her place on Earth. In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow–before it destroys today?

Wyatt and Clogher are co-executive producers and showrunners for My Adventures with Superman. The series is also executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Sam Register, with Kimberly S. Moreau serving as producer

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