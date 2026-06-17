Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III Reveals "By God Alone" Expansion

Paradox Interactive has revealed Crusader Kings III expansion By God Alone, exploring the rise and spread of Christianity across medieval Europe.

Article Summary Crusader Kings III: By God Alone launches September 30, 2026, adding a major Christianity-focused expansion.

Play theocratic rulers like archbishops and the Pope, using church power, wealth, and politics to shape Christendom.

New Crusader Kings III features include heresies, Ecumenical Councils, the Great Schism, and the College of Cardinals.

Religious tenets, holy sites, monastic orders, and spiritual fulfillment deepen faith, sin, and medieval roleplay.

Paradox Interactive has revealed the next major expansion for Crusader Kings III, as By God Alone will bring Christianity to the game. No, it's not what it sounds like, although we're sure some fans are now suddenly excited to explore the religious content of the title. The game will explore the rise and spread of the religion across Europe, and all the glorious and messed-up things that happened during this period. We have more details from the devs below and the latest trailer above. The content will be released on September 30, 2026, both as a standalone release and as part of Chapter V.

Christianity Spreads Across Crusader Kings III in By God Alone

Focusing on the development of Christian leadership through the medieval era, By God Alone allows you to play theocratic landholders such as archbishops or even the Pope, guiding your flock, increasing church power, and fattening your purse. The expansion also adds many new ways for characters to interact with their religion, with new faith-based activities and a reworking of rites and tenets. You can follow the straight and narrow or defy the religious authorities and bend the faith to your own will. But beware. Mortal concerns and earthly power are not all that matter.

Playable Theocracies : Take control of landed realms headed by an archbishop or even the Pope himself. As the Papacy, new resources of power and wealth will be at your disposal.

: Take control of landed realms headed by an archbishop or even the Pope himself. As the Papacy, new resources of power and wealth will be at your disposal. The Christian "Situation" : A new, persistent Situation for Christian realms, allowing actions and decisions connected to the development and progress of the Faith. You can participate in Ecumenical Councils to decide on religious tenets and beliefs.

: A new, persistent Situation for Christian realms, allowing actions and decisions connected to the development and progress of the Faith. You can participate in Ecumenical Councils to decide on religious tenets and beliefs. Heresies: Religious rites that diverge too much from the standard Faith steal power and wealth from the Church and may be declared heretical, forcing you to either conform or rebel.

Religious rites that diverge too much from the standard Faith steal power and wealth from the Church and may be declared heretical, forcing you to either conform or rebel. The Great Schism : In the 867 game start, the Christian church will eventually reach a crossroads for the faith. This can result in the Great Schism, separating Western Catholicism from Eastern Orthodoxy.

: In the 867 game start, the Christian church will eventually reach a crossroads for the faith. This can result in the Great Schism, separating Western Catholicism from Eastern Orthodoxy. Monastic Holy Orders: Centers of both research and theological power, Monastic Holy Orders offer potent bonuses to those who host their headquarters. Chief among their offerings is spiritual fulfillment, for their prayers protect secular rulers from eternal damnation.

Centers of both research and theological power, Monastic Holy Orders offer potent bonuses to those who host their headquarters. Chief among their offerings is spiritual fulfillment, for their prayers protect secular rulers from eternal damnation. Changes to Religious Tenets: Revisions to the tenet system in Crusader Kings III now center on characters' relationships to their faith and what is appropriate behavior within that faith. Follow heretical beliefs that push the boundary of what is accepted, or have your personal preferences adopted and accepted through internal church politics.

Spiritual Fulfillment system: Traits, actions, and religious tenets work together to paint portraits of characters' inner spirit and spiritual life. Sinful or virtuous actions are not merely a concern for stress, but can also affect relationships with God and concerns about the afterlife.

Traits, actions, and religious tenets work together to paint portraits of characters' inner spirit and spiritual life. Sinful or virtuous actions are not merely a concern for stress, but can also affect relationships with God and concerns about the afterlife. Archdioceses: New clerical titles that have religious authority over a geographical region independent of the secular rulers' lands.

New clerical titles that have religious authority over a geographical region independent of the secular rulers' lands. College of Cardinals : The Pope can appoint cardinals across Christendom. But the struggle between secular and religious authority never ends – secular rulers can use their power to influence the appointment of Cardinals and the direction of the Church.

: The Pope can appoint cardinals across Christendom. But the struggle between secular and religious authority never ends – secular rulers can use their power to influence the appointment of Cardinals and the direction of the Church. Dynamic Holy Sites : Faiths can now dynamically change their holy sites as they grow and change over time.

: Faiths can now dynamically change their holy sites as they grow and change over time. Cathedrals: Cathedrals can become the focal point for the reverence of specific saints or other holy figures, leading to them becoming Holy Sites.

Cathedrals can become the focal point for the reverence of specific saints or other holy figures, leading to them becoming Holy Sites. Puppets: In order to interact with the political machinery of the church, secular rulers will be able to puppeteer clerical characters so they can act on their behalf.

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