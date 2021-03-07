American Gods S03E08 Preview: Salim Receives a Tempting Invitation

With only to go until the next episode of STARZ's American Gods, we have another preview to get you in the mood for "The Rapture of Burning." While Laura (Emily Browning) is off looking for Doyle (Iwan Rheon) to help her get her now-living hands on the one thing that can take down Wednesday (Ian McShane), Salim (Omid Abtahi) is offered an invitation of what could very well be a lifetime. But is Salim ready to move on by letting go of the past?

Here's another look at Sunday night's episode of STARZ's American Gods:

That sounds like the party we all deserve. Watch a new episode of #AmericanGods tomorrow on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/WDT2w4RiVb — American Gods US (@americangodsus) March 6, 2021

And here's a look at the previously-released promo, along with an episode overview and a GLAAD preview showcasing Dana Aliya Levinson as a trans woman who befriends Salim- in this clip, the conversation turns to the issues of self-acceptance and shame:

American Gods Season 3, Episode 8 "The Rapture of Burning": Laura and Salim must venture outside their comfort zones to overcome the complications of their pasts; Wednesday shows a different side of himself that takes Shadow by surprise; Technical Boy comes up with a plan to escape his mental prison. Directed by Tim Southam, with the teleplay by Holly Moyer.

Sunday on @AmericanGodsUS on @STARZ, @DanaALevinson guest stars as a trans woman who befriends @AbtahiOmid's Salim. Check out this scene discussing self acceptance and shame. With @tyraaross playing Ms. World on the show, it's time to catch up on season three! pic.twitter.com/0VHe4Cw4GE — GLAAD (@glaad) March 5, 2021

Now here's a look back at the third season of STARZ's American Gods:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods star Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, STARZ's American Gods is based on author and EP Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel. Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk also executive produce.