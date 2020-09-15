A little over a week ago, STARZ unveiled its new upcoming programming promo that treated American Gods fans to Wednesday (Ian McShane) stage-diving, Laura (Emily Browning) running, Bilquis (Yetide Badaki) raging, and Shadow (Ricky Whittle) wondering what his next move should be. Now, the cable network has released new key art for the upcoming third season that offers three key clues to what fans can expect. The diner sign fans have been used to is broken on the ground, letting us know that things aren't going to be like they were in the past. The car in the distance and the "Welcome to Lakeside" sign are confirming what most already knew: Shadow's journey is taking him to Lakeside. And those storm clouds in the distance? Never a good sign…

STARZ's American Gods season 3 follows Shadow as he attempts to break away and assert himself as his own man, setting down roots in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, WI, where he'll uncover a dark secret while exploring questions of his own divinity. Guided on this spiritual journey by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas, Shadow must decide exactly who he is: a god seeking veneration or a man in service of the "we."

Based on author/executive producer Neil Gaiman's novel and with Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, the series stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Crispin Glover, Omid Abtahi, Demore Barnes, Peter Stormare, Sakina Jaffrey, Dean Winters, Devery Jacobs, Kahyun Kim, Derek Theler, Laura Bell Bundy, and Christian Lloyd. Joining them for the third season are Blythe Danner, Ashley Reyes, Herizen Guardiola, Eric Johnson, Dominique Jackson, Crispin Glover, Danny Trejo, Marilyn Manson, Lela Loren, Julia Sweeney, Wale, and Iwan Rheon.

Danner's Demeter is the Greek goddess of the harvest and a god with an unresolved romantic history with Mr. Wednesday. Reyes' Cordelia is a whip-smart but rebellious college dropout facing mounting legal bills and student debt before Mr. Wednesday arrived in her life. Now, she road trips across the country meeting her boss' eccentric friends and helping him with "tech stuff," unaware she's caught up in a divine battle for the soul of America. Guardiola's Oshun is the Yoruban goddess of love, purity, fertility who uplifted and empowered the enslaved people who built America. While known as the maintainer of balance, and the mother of sweetness, Oshun is formidable and known for her spiritual strength. Johnson's Chad Mulligan is Lakeside's Chief of Police, who spends his days mediating disputes between townsfolk he's known his whole life until a local teenage girl goes missing, igniting a panic of paranoia and blame that threatens to tear Chad's beloved town apart.

Jackson's Ms. World is an incarnation of Glover's Mr. World (with Trejo set to play another version this season), who is looking to control destiny with a mysterious new piece of technology that, if brought online, will have the power to dominate humanity's attention. And in this modern age, attention is worship. Manson's Johan Wengren is the bloodthirsty frontman for Viking death metal band Blood Death. Wengren and the band play an important role in Mr. Wednesday's war against the new gods.

Loren's Marguerite Olsen is a trusted reporter for the local paper, a committed single mother of two, and a no-nonsense property manager. Sweeney's Ann-Marie Hinzelmann is the disarmingly warm one-woman welcome wagon for Shadow when he arrives at Lakeside. She's the owner of a small convenience store, a world-famous fishing lure artisan, and the unofficial self-appointed mayor. Wale's Chango is one of the Orishas, the gods of Shadow's ancestors, guiding him on this journey. Rheon's Doyle is a charming, good-natured leprechaun who once embraced his stereotypical Lucky Charms-St. Paddy's Day image but now finds himself on a path to a more dignified and honorable life.