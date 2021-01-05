American Gods Star Ricky Whittle Pens Message to Biracial Kids, Adults

Normally, this would be the part during our "'American Gods' Season 3 Week" where we would talk about Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) looking to walk away from the escalating war between Wednesday's (Ian McShane) old gods and World's (Crispin Glover, Dominique Jackson, Danny Trejo) new gods by becoming "Mike Ainsel" and hiding out in the too-good-to-be-true Lakeside. But for today, we're turning our focus on Whittle and the heartfelt and touching post he shared on Tuesday. Speaking to "all biracial kids out there, adults too," Whittle opens up about what life was like for him growing up in England and confronting racism constantly. He uses his story to remind others that they don't have to fit into the preconceived notions of others, that they have the right and responsibility to be who they want to be. "It's not your job to make others feel comfortable with your appearance, voice or choices, Whittle writes. Continuing, he adds, "You should never have to defend how you look, sound or feel" before ending with some sage advice from his mother. Here's a look at the full text (with spacing adjusted):

"To all biracial kids out there, adults too. I'm Biracial/multi cultural- someone whose parents or ancestors are from different racial backgrounds. My father is my beautiful brown eyed Black King from Jamaica. My mother is my beautiful blue eyed Caucasian Queen from England. I am 50% of each proudly bearing features from both. My fathers eyes, mouth. My mums hair, nose, ears. I share traits of their personalities, their humor, generosity, empathy. They taught me morals, the difference between right & wrong, equality, respect, manners. Most importantly they gave me strength, belief & filled me with love & courage.

Growing up in England & around the world as an Air Force kid, racism was intense & fights were daily. As a grown man now living in America, that sadly continues to be a challenge on different levels & a problem for others determined to fit me & those like me into THEIR definitions of who I 'should' be, how I 'should' sound & look. I'm Not White enough for some, not Black enough for others. Well let me remind you I am neither and both. I am Black AND I am Caucasian because to ignore or lean toward one erases a parent and their contribution to my creation and life. I couldn't be more proud of my father and mother and the man they made me. Bringing two cultures & races together, traveling, teaching me strength & beauty comes from within,to stand up for myself & others who can't. That nobody defines me but myself & my actions.

It's not your job to make others feel comfortable with your appearance, voice or choices. Its not my business nor theirs & all should respect that. You should never have to defend how you look, sound or feel. I have my goals & my dreams & nobody but me will walk my unique path. I don't have to fit your definition, I am who I am, your problems with our appearance says more about you. The world is changing, everyone is unique, everyone is special & beautiful. I never worry about things I can't control, my history, my features, be proud of them, that makes you unique. Worry about what You can control, your positivity over negativity. Right over wrong, love over hate. Or as my mum used to put it…just don't be a dick"

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

