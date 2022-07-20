American Horror Stories S02E01 "Dollhouse" Cast Reveal Video Released

We told you things were getting serious. Earlier today, we had a new teaser to pass along for Hulu's Installment 2 of FX, Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories, ahead of its return this Thursday. But just in case that "Welcome to the Dollhouse" preview wasn't enough, the horror anthology spinoff series has also released a rundown of specifically who will be in this week's season-opener.

American Horror Stories Installment 2's first three episodes star Cody Fern, Denis O'Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Judith Light, Derek Aguis, Genevieve Aitken, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Kristine Froseth, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Madison Iseman, Dominique Jackson, Maryssa Menendez, Raven Scott, Sarah Silva, Alicia Silverstone, Kyla Drew Simmons, Kyanna Simone, Bella Thorne, Anthony Del La Torre, Houston Jax Towe, and Quvenzhané Wallis (with more episode casting news on the way). And now, here's a look at your formal introduction to the cast of S02E01 "Dollhouse," followed by the newest teaser for the horror anthology series that was released earlier today:

Welcome to the Dollhouse. Step right in and meet your episode 1 cast. FX's American Horror Stories Installment 2 premieres tomorrow only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/h7Ra0T24Jk — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look at the official trailer for American Horror Stories Installment 2, set to haunt our screens on July 21st:

And here's a look back at the previously-released cast announcement teaser released ahead of the trailer:

With filming set for NYC, we've seen a list of names rumored to be part of the cast of American Horror Story Season 11, from Lindsay Lohan to Sarah Paulson (who hinted previously that they may sit out this season). But now we have an update on filming from none other than award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site is back with some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana" (Hmmm…???), the images show a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look so make sure to check them out here.

"'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" FX Chairman John Landgraf confirmed back in March. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too. I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.