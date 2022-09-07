American Horror Stories S02E08 "Lake" Cast: Alicia Silverstone & More

It's hard to believe it, but we've reached the season/"installment" finale of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories. And as impressed as we were by the first season, the second season not only elevated the horror but also offered some fascinating canon threads connecting to other aspects of the AHS universe. With a new episode hitting tomorrow, we're expecting a trailer soon. But for now, we have the cast reveal video for S02E08 "Lake" (written by Manny Coto) to pass along.

So get ready to pull your feet up onto the couch and under your blanket (wrapping them up tight, of course) as you check out the cast reveal teaser for Hulu's American Horror Stories Installment 2 Episode 8 "Lake" (and make sure to welcome Alicia Silverstone, Teddy Sears, Olivia Rouyre, Bobby Hogan, and Heather Wynters to the chapter):

And for a look back at the past ten seasons of American Horror Story in a very cool way that we're sure will spark a ton of debates, here's a look at FX Network's rundown of the horror anthology series' "10 Badass Women from American Horror Story":

And speaking of the fall-returning American Horror Story, sources speaking with Deadline Hollywood last week, as well as updates from those reporting from the show's NYC filming locations, revealed that AHS veterans Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, and Patti LuPone will be part of the 11th season's cast. In addition, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, Charlie Carver, and Joe Mantello have also joined the cast. "'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" FX Networks head John Landgraf confirmed back in March, where he also dropped a tease or two. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too. I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.