American Horror Stories Teaser Fuels Our Dumpster Fire of Speculation

Like those of many shows across television's pop culture landscape, fans of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story have had a year ending in "good news/bad news." Starting with the not-so-good stuff first, COVID-related production delays mean that there won't be a tenth season of the horror anthology this year (more on that below). On the plus side, AHS will be getting its own spinoff series, with American Horror Stories meant to tell smaller, more one-and-done stories involving new and familiar faces throughout the original series' 10+ season run (with Sarah Paulson already putting it out there that she 's more than willing to direct).

On Saturday, FX Networks released a new promo entitled "The Ride" that offered mini-teasers for the new season of Fargo, A Teacher, The Old Man… and yes, American Horror Stories. Just to be clear, we're not getting any new footage but the teaser is worth it for two reasons. First, with so many series' still stuck in production limbo (and others getting cut over COVID issues) it was nice to get a reminder that the series was still happening. Second, it's interesting to see which seasons got a heavier focus than others- anything to read into that? Our dumpster fire of speculation are already starting to work overtime- and don't think we didn't notice the heavy Coven presence. Here's a look at some screen caps, followed by FX Networks' promo:

Since we're already here discussing the American Horror Story universe anyway, let's look back at what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown. Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids?

While Murphy's show (and fans) will suffer temporarily, that wasn't his major concern: "So, yeah, I had four or five things that were impacted. That doesn't bother me. What I'm trying to do is make sure that my cast and crew hear from me and feel taken care of and know that there's someplace they can turn, because it's a dark time and a scary time for so many people. I just want to make sure all my people feel safe." Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time.