American Horror Story: DF Death Valley E09 Preview: A Visitor Arrives

So with two episodes of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature "Part 2: Death Valley" left to go, things are not looking good for our three (looks like someone learned where the baby was coming out of) pregnant leads- and Angelica Ross' Theta isn't exactly there to make them feel better. Meanwhile, President Eisenhower (Neal McDonough) lost Amelia Earhart (Lily Rabe) and learned he was getting played by an alien-controlled Mamie (Sarah Paulson)- even as he realizes he only has one choice he can make. In the promo for this week's episode "Blue Moon," we learn about Calico's (Leslie Grossman) backstory as Eisenhower welcomes an ominous visitor (Cody Fern) who reveals the details of the horrific agreement.

Here's a look at the promo for Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature "Part 2: Death Valley" S10E09 "Blue Moon":

To give viewers a better sense of what they can expect (and to prove once again that AHS has some of the most amazing title credits going and has for ten seasons & a spinoff), FX Networks was kind enough to share a look at how each episode this season will be kicking off (after the cold open, that is). Here's a look at the opening titles/credits sequence for American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley):



To help set the right mood for "Part 2: Death Valley," AHS went back in time with a broadcast from KHS News from the West, where "baby fever," flying objects, and radiation are the hot topics of the day. With anchor Raymond Burrows reporting, we have the U.S. explaining away flying objects near the California/Nevada border, questions about the government retooling radar tech into something called a "microwave oven." After a commercial for door locks, the returning report covered the sudden "boom" in recent fertility rates followed by a commercial for Theta TVs and a weather report about those "sand storms." But make sure to listen in-between for the real truth… Here's a look at that disturbing, clue-filled "blast from the past" courtesy of KHS News from the West:

With one experiment ended (for now?) and a new one about to begin, here's a look at American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley):

