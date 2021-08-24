American Horror Story: DF – More KPCD 666 Cape Radio "Red Tide" Clues

This Wednesday, the "Red Tide" rolls in as the first part of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature officially debuts. To help AHS fans with their countdown, FX & FX on Hulu's long-running horror anthology series teased is offering a listen to KPCD 666 Cape Radio's second broadcasting day. Split into three chapters, the three-to-eight-minute pieces follow Rose Flynn as she hosts a nightly radio program from the fictional Provincetown public station, with each broadcast revealing names, locations, and clues that will be important considering what's on the way. But before we get to that, a disturbingly great new key art poster for AHS: Double Feature:

This time around, Rose finds herself under the weather but is still on the air doing her job. We've got accusations of people being called "bloodsuckers", stores being vandalized, "black market drugs" (the black pills?!?), and a commercial for restaurant/bar The Muse. And are we reading too much into things or are they implying that Rose has a drug problem?

Here's a look back at KPCD 666 Cape Radio's first broadcasting "chapter", with the first set of clues that included "large roadkill", the announcement of Chief Burelson's (Adina Porter) arrival to the town, a sample of author Belle Noir's (Frances Conroy) writing, and more"

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E01 "Cape Fear": A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk; directed by John J. Gray. American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E02 "Pale": A quick fix for Harry's writer's block has unexpected side effects. Two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand. Written by Brad Falchuk & Ryan Murphy; directed by Loni Peristere.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) stars Sarah Paulson as TB Karen, Evan Peters as Austin, Finn Wittrock as Harry Gardener, Lily Rabe as Doris Gardener, Frances Conroy as Belle Noir, Leslie Grossman as Ursula, Billie Lourd as Lark, Adina Porter as Chief Burelson, Angelica Ross as The Chemist, Macaulay Culkin as Mickey, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Alma Gardener, Spencer Novich as Pale Person, and V Nixie as Pale Person. Denis O'Hare, Matt Bomer, and Chad Michaels also star.

