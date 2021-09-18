American Horror Story: DF "Red Tide" Finale: The Final Act Is Written

With this past week's episode of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature "Part 1: Red Tide," Alma (the amazingly impressive Ryan Kiera Armstrong) got her wish by trimming her family down by one with Doris (Lily Rabe) unfortunately meeting the fate we expected. As for how Macaulay Culkin's Mickey and Sarah Paulson's Tuberculosis Karen's stories end, that led to possibly one of the most tragic & heartbreaking losses in AHS's run. Now with only one episode left, Belle (Frances Conroy) & Austin (Evan Peters) are getting desperate, Ursula (Leslie Grossman) starts thinking "bigger picture," Alma may not be quite finished "editing" her family, and law enforcement arrives looking for answers.

Here's a look at what's in store as "Red Tide" reaches its finale and the journey through "Death Valley" begins…

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) Season 1o Episode 6 "Winter Kills": Ursula devises a sinister plan. The Gardners write their final act. Directed by John J. Gray and written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto.

Just before the premiere of "Part 1: Red Tide" ("by the sea"), AHS fans were treated to the first extended look at "Part 2: Death Valley" ("by the sand"). Here are some screencaps from the trailer that follows them, including a look at Neal McDonough's Dwight D. Eisenhower:

Now here's your look at the trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature: "Part 1: Red Tide" & "Part 2: Death Valley", with a number of first looks at both parts of the season:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story: Double Feature | Parts 1 and 2 Preview – Season 10 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wt8aEo9i7_E)

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story:

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) stars Sarah Paulson as TB Karen, Evan Peters as Austin, Finn Wittrock as Harry Gardener, Lily Rabe as Doris Gardener, Frances Conroy as Belle Noir, Leslie Grossman as Ursula, Billie Lourd as Lark, Adina Porter as Chief Burelson, Angelica Ross as The Chemist, Macaulay Culkin as Mickey, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Alma Gardener, Denis O'Hare as Holden, Spencer Novich as Pale Person, and V Nixie as Pale Person.