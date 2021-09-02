American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 4: P'town's Dark History

One of the things that have always impressed us about Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story is its ability to quickly get us to put our basic sense of morality aside and choose sides in storylines that in reality usually involve a pool of some truly evil people. And yet with "Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide)", that's exactly what we're doing. Because we're siding with Harry (Finn Wittrock), Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) & Ursula (Leslie Grossman) and hoping Belle (Frances Conroy), Austin (Evan Peters) & The Chemist (Angelica Ross) get taking down a couple of notches. It's all about choosing the lesser of two evils- even if this one was a photo finish. And are we the only ones thinking Doris (Lily Rabe) is going to take one of the black pills and pass it on to her baby? But just as long as we get more amazing moments between Sarah Paulson's Tuberculosis Karen and Macaulay Culkin's Mickey? We're good- and as you're about to see in the following promo, we're going to learn the backstories on more than just a few of those folks- as well as the unfortunate souls that weren't as talented as they thought.

Here's a look at the next episode of American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide), followed by an overview of "Blood Buffet":

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) Season 1o Episode 4 "Blood Buffet": The dark history of Provincetown and its residents are brought to light. Written by Brad Falchuk and directed by Axelle Carolyn.

Just before the premiere of "Part 1: Red Tide", AHS fans were treated to the first extended look at "Part 2: Death Valley". Here are some screencaps from the trailer that follows them, including a look at Neal McDonough's Dwight D. Eisenhower:

Now here's your look at the trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature: "Part 1: Red Tide" & "Part 2: Death Valley", with a number of first looks at both parts of the season:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story: Double Feature | Parts 1 and 2 Preview – Season 10 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wt8aEo9i7_E)

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story:

Now here's your look at the official trailer for FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature, ready to unleash a "Red Tide' beginning August 25th:

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E01 "Cape Fear": A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk; directed by John J. Gray. American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E02 "Pale": A quick fix for Harry's writer's block has unexpected side effects. Two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand. Written by Brad Falchuk & Ryan Murphy; directed by Loni Peristere.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) stars Sarah Paulson as TB Karen, Evan Peters as Austin, Finn Wittrock as Harry Gardener, Lily Rabe as Doris Gardener, Frances Conroy as Belle Noir, Leslie Grossman as Ursula, Billie Lourd as Lark, Adina Porter as Chief Burelson, Angelica Ross as The Chemist, Macaulay Culkin as Mickey, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Alma Gardener, Denis O'Hare as Holden, Spencer Novich as Pale Person, and V Nixie as Pale Person.