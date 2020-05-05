American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Might Need to Change Season 10

With production on the tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story still shuttered over coronavirus pandemic concerns, Murphy might have to look to "Plan B" for the series' return. When asked if he had any updates on production during an interview to promote his new Netflix series Hollywood, Murphy revealed that the season's theme is very much contingent upon summer weather and a sea or beach vibe, so the continued delay is reducing the production window. "Well, I don't know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show. So now I don't know. I don't know what we're going to do. I don't know what I'm gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."

With the series already renewed for additional seasons, Murphy most likely already has future themes in-play that he can look to. The last part of his response ("I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one") seems to lean hard of the possibility that the fall might be AHS-less, though Murphy's as much in the dark about how this might all end up as we are: "You know, nobody so far has called me up and said, 'OK, we have a plan to move forward for shooting. So until that day, everybody is kind of on pause. I honestly don't know. But it's a great season and I know all the actors are chomping at the bit to get into it, so that's all I know."

Last month, Murphy offered fans an update during an earlier event promoting Hollywood, confirming AHS was supposed to begin filming in early April before things changed dramatically: "I was supposed to start shooting the new season of "American Horror Story" and the new season of 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' this week. That obviously is not happening. I had shot one episode of my limited series with Ewan McGregor, 'Halston.' That got shut down. I had shot an episode-and-a-half of 'Pose.' That shut down." While Murphy his show's will suffer temporarily, that wasn't his major concern: "So, yeah, I had four or five things that were impacted. That doesn't bother me. What I'm trying to do is make sure that my cast and crew hear from me and feel taken care of and know that there's someplace they can turn, because it's a dark time and a scary time for so many people. I just want to make sure all my people feel safe." Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock would be returning, with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin set to join the AHS universe.