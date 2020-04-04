"American Horror Story": Ryan Murphy Prod Update: "AHS", "Pose" & More

Production on the tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story looked to be moving at a pretty fast pace earlier this year. Viewers were treated to a cast announcement video, rumors surfaced that filming would be taking place in and around Provincetown, and Murphy was even sharing some theme-related teaser art to fuel fan speculation (with the tagline "Things are beginning to wash up on shore").

So in the current social distancing environment, where do things stand in Murphy's production world? Murphy offered fans an update while speaking with USA Today in support of his upcoming Netflix series Hollywood (check out our preview here). While confirming that AHS was supposed to begin filming the tenth season this week, he also shared production updates on American Crime Story: Impeachment, Halston, and Pose and emphasized what's important for him right now:

"I was supposed to start shooting the new season of "American Horror Story" and the new season of 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' this week. That obviously is not happening. I had shot one episode of my limited series with Ewan McGregor, 'Halston.' That got shut down. I had shot an episode-and-a-half of 'Pose.' That shut down. So, yeah, I had four or five things that were impacted. That doesn't bother me. What I'm trying to do is make sure that my cast and crew hear from me and feel taken care of and know that there's someplace they can turn, because it's a dark time and a scary time for so many people. I just want to make sure all my people feel safe."

Here's a look at the season's cast announcement video, presented to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night. In it, Murphy confirmed AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock are set to return – with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin set to join the AHS universe.

Calling Murphy and series co-creator Falchuk, "the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series," FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf had this to say about the network's recent multi-season series renewal:

"AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad, and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story."

"American Horror Story: 1984": Our Reviews

When we reviewed season opener "Camp Redwood," we made a connection to both Shaun of the Dead and The Cabin in the Woods when describing how the season's initial tone and vibe made us feel. Then "Slashdance" happened, with false identities, double-crosses, hidden alliances, impalements, and our first counselor "death."

"True Killers" (our review here) was a fun frightfest that confirmed our worst suspicions about Margaret while actually getting us to start to feel(???) for Richter/Mr. Jingles, while Trevor went RIP.

"Red Dawn" got our brains back into "WTF?!?" conspiracy theory mode; then "Episode 100" celebrated the franchise milestone with an episode that time-jumped to 1989 and tied all nine seasons together.

From there, "The Lady in White" offered previously-unrevealed backstory on the bloody history of Camp Redwood, and who the true "big bad" was in Richter's life.

Last week brought us the season's penultimate episode "Rest in Pieces", where the past proved to be the biggest of "big bads" for a number of our favorites and "guilty favorites."

Which brought things full cricle with season finale "Final Girl," the last time we'll be treated to Matthew Morrison's furry friend "Tom" and as close to a "happily ever after" as the AHS universe will allow.