Like dozens of other productions across the pop culture landscape, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story has been riding a bit of a rollercoaster lately when it comes to its immediate future. This time last week, Murphy confirmed that a Zoom meeting had taken place with a serious amount of familiar AHS faces. As excited as we were over what that meant for the tenth season, it was actually the sign of something even more impressive. The horror franchise's co-creator announced American Horror Stories, a spinoff series consisting of one-hour, self-contained stories set within the AHS universe (and possibly where the previously-announced Coven side project will end up).

But a lot of that depends on how quickly and in what ways television productions start to resume, with the coronavirus pandemic resulting in different time tables depending on the state and country that production is taking in. But if all of this makes you feel like we're all living through our own season of AHS, Murphy more than understands where you're coming from. In a recent Instagram post, Murphy confirmed that they're still looking for a late summer shoot and answered a popular meme that's been going around asking when we start getting our checks for starring in this unexpected AHS "season". Looks like the checks are on their way. Well, to at least one person. Assuming they can guess what the tenth season's theme is going to be. This has to violate SAG rules, right?

Last month, Murphy offered fans an update during an earlier event promoting Hollywood, confirming AHS was supposed to begin filming in early April before things changed dramatically: "I was supposed to start shooting the new season of "American Horror Story" and the new season of 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' this week. That obviously is not happening. I had shot one episode of my limited series with Ewan McGregor, 'Halston.' That got shut down. I had shot an episode-and-a-half of 'Pose.' That shut down."

While Murphy his show's will suffer temporarily, that wasn't his major concern: "So, yeah, I had four or five things that were impacted. That doesn't bother me. What I'm trying to do is make sure that my cast and crew hear from me and feel taken care of and know that there's someplace they can turn, because it's a dark time and a scary time for so many people. I just want to make sure all my people feel safe." Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return.