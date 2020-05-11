Things are starting to get a whole lot more interesting over in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story universe. Recently, Murphy had us concerned about the horror anthology's immediate future when he discussed possibly having the swap-out season themes or delay filming due to the production shutdown. On Monday, Murphy's shared an image from a popular AHS fan account that imagined a number of familiar faces having a not-real Zoom meeting. Except, Murphy's telling us now that one did happen, and even broke some new along with it.

While there's no way to know for sure if Jessica Lange, Cody Fern, and Denis O'Hare were actually involved or if that was just a part of the initial image, there's no reason to believe they weren't when you take into account the next part. So it appears the AHS team are working on a spinoff series tentatively called American Horror Stories, which apparently will be "one hour contained stories" set within the AHS universe (and possibly where the previously-announced Coven side project will end up). Here's a look at Murphy's post, where he also confirms that a time frame for production was discussed as well as "other stuff" that he can't tell us about (yet).

Last month, Murphy offered fans an update during an earlier event promoting Hollywood, confirming AHS was supposed to begin filming in early April before things changed dramatically: "I was supposed to start shooting the new season of "American Horror Story" and the new season of 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' this week. That obviously is not happening. I had shot one episode of my limited series with Ewan McGregor, 'Halston.' That got shut down. I had shot an episode-and-a-half of 'Pose.' That shut down."

While Murphy his show's will suffer temporarily, that wasn't his major concern: "So, yeah, I had four or five things that were impacted. That doesn't bother me. What I'm trying to do is make sure that my cast and crew hear from me and feel taken care of and know that there's someplace they can turn, because it's a dark time and a scary time for so many people. I just want to make sure all my people feel safe." Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return.