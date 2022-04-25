American Jesus: Netflix, Millarworld Series Adapt Begins Filming

So when it comes to Mark Millar & Millarworld, it's been a bit of a rough ride getting adaptations onto the screen or getting them to last longer than a season. If you're reading this then there's a good chance that you're still smarting from Jupiter's Legacy being a one-and-done. And apparently the animated Super Crooks also finally saw the light of streaming day back in November 2021 (though no word yet on if there will be a second season). But there is hope on the horizon as it looks like a retooled take on The Magic Order is on the way (more on that below), and now we have some good news about the upcoming series adaptation of Millar and artist Peter Gross' American Jesus.

Back in May 2021, Millar offered an update on where things stood, sharing, "The development for American Jesus is coming along beautifully in the talented and capable hands of Everardo Gout (Marvel's Luke Cage, Sacred Lies) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly's Game, Instinct). I'm blown away by the creative choices that Netflix has allowed us, and particularly since this series will feature Spanish and English dialogue." Well, those creative choices were impressive enough to get production underway, with Millarworld confirming via Twitter that filming on the project is getting underway today in Mexico. Here's a look at the tweet from earlier today confirming the kick-off:

American Jesus was part of a much larger "Millar-verse" that also included television series adaptations of Jupiter's Legacy and The Magic Order and film adaptations of Empress, Huck, and Sharkey The Bounty Hunter (which were greenlighted in 2019). Millar and comic book artist Olivier Coipel's The Magic Order was originally reported to be not moving forward at the streaming service back in October 2020 but Millar had an update on the project's future in May 2021. Stating that he "created it to be a live-action series," Millar had some hopefully good news to share after development was paused. "I'm also happy to share that 'The Magic Order' is in active development after we had to postpone due to all the uncertainty last year. Some time away has given us a chance to come back with a completely fresh look at the material, and we should be getting into our new writers' room very shortly," Millar shared at the time.