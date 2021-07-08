American Top Team's Dan Lambert Goes Full Heel on AEW Dynamite

Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal, and Amanda Nunes of American Top Team appeared at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager in Miami this week. Coach Lambert and the two MMA fighters were seated in the crowd throughout the show, but business really picked up when Tony Schiavone tried to interview the team in the middle of the second hour. Lambert, who proved as good as any heel on the mic today, got in the ring to cut a promo on the crowd and the company, running down Tony Khan, AEW, and the fans.

"When AEW decided to come to Miami, the home of American Top Team, Tony Khan called and asked if the BMF champion Jorge Masvidal and the two-division UFC champion and greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, would make an appearance, but nobody said anything about doing an interview or endorsing this show," said Lambert, cutting off Schiavone's attempt to conduct an interview. "In fact, as an old-school professional wrestling fan, I was skeptical of even coming to this place in the first place. And not because I'm a busy guy running the largest and most successful mixed martial arts gym in the history of this planet. Or because I got better things to do this week, like head out to Las Vegas and see my guy Dustin Poirier knock out Conor McGregor again. It was much more simple than that, I was skeptical about coming for one reason and one reason only, and that reason is AEW sucks."

As the crowd booed, despite Lambert's dazzling mic skills, Lambert broke out some old school Florida wrestling knowledge.

"I thanked Tony for his offer, but said if I wanted to enjoy an evening of professional wrestling, I'd have to break out the old VHS, put in some tapes of Championship Wrestling from Florida, 1970s and 80s, and sit back and watch Gordon Solie call some matches of real wrestlers," said Lambert. "Guys like Eddie Graham and Johnny Valentine. I'd watch Dusty Roads, Terry Funk, Harley Race, and Jack Briscoe tear up a wrestling ring. I'd probably get through the Barry Windham/ Rick Rude era, but at that point, I'd have to turn it off, because the sad truth is professional wrestling has gone nowhere but downhill since the late 1990s and this product is unwatchable."

"But Tony said, 'hey, no, you're wrong,'" Lambert continued. "He said, 'AEW is doing it the right way.' He said, 'we have a locker room full of men and women representing every genre of professional wrestling from Luchador to Japanese strong style. We got a mix of veterans like Christian Cage and Jericho to go along with the greatest up-and-coming talent in the world, like Sami Guevara and Darby Allin.' And then he got this big smile on his face, and he said, 'best of all, man, it's our fan base. It's like a giant family of hardcores coming together to celebrate a new era of professional wrestling.' He said, 'you got to come to our show and see our fans get on their feet and chant, AEW.'"

The crowd chanted on cue, now eating out of Lambert's hands.

"OK. OK, that sounded pretty good to me. Maybe I was wrong," said Lambert. "So here I am, 90 minutes into the show, and the lesson learned is: always trust your instincts."

At that point, AEW star Lance Archer had heard enough. Archer charged the ring, picked up Lambert, and gave him the Blackout, which Lambert took like a champ. Watch the segment below:

